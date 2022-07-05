Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Jump Back Up Tomorrow & These Are The Most Affordable Spots
Save your money at the pumps!
Ontario gas prices are set to rise yet again on Wednesday, so get ready to break out your wallet and pay up at the pumps.
Gas prices have been a sore spot for many Ontarians, with a fresh hit every time they check their account balance after filling up their tanks. So, if you're not looking forward to wincing at your receipt, you may want to fill up on July 5 before prices are set to rise.
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted out his prediction on Monday evening after no change in prices Tuesday. But, gas prices will rise 4 cents on Wednesday across the GTA to 191.9 cents per litre and 190.9 for Barrie, Windsor, Ottawa and "most of south, central and eastern Ontario."
According to Gas Wizard, Peterborough will be the cheapest area to fill up on Wednesday, with prices expected to see no change and remain at 184.6 cents per litre.
Other than that semi-affordable outlier, the next cheapest spots will be 190.9 cents per litre in Barrie, Cornwall, London and Ottawa, according to the site.
However, drivers will want to avoid Thunder Bay, with prices remaining at 199.5 cents per litre. Yikes.
