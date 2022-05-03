Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Tie With An All-Time Record Tomorrow & It's A Nightmare
There won't be any sighs of relief at the pump this week.
Drivers looking for relief from Ontario's rising gas prices won't find it at the pump on Wednesday, but then again, what else is new?
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, reported via Twitter that prices could rise by 4 cents per litre on Wednesday, tying an all-time record.
Price : #GasPrices to rise 4 cts/l Wednesday to tie the all time record price @ the of 190.9 c/l for #Toronto #GTA #Ottawa #Hamilton #Niagara #Kitchener while #Barrie #LdOnt #Windsor will also rise but to 189.9.\n\n#Montreal also up 4 centshttp://GasWizard.ca— Dan McTeague (@Dan McTeague) 1651579132
The significant bump will bring total pump prices to 190.9 cents per litre for areas like Toronto, Ottawa, Hamilton, Niagara, and Kitchener, with Windsor and Barrie sitting at 189.9.
The last time the cities reached such record-setting heights was back in March.
The largest spike in prices will be in Peterborough, which will see rates go up by 9 cents, rounding off to 186.9 cents per litre. But, ironically, despite the giant leap, Peterborough remains one of the most affordable places to fill up alongside Cornwall and Kingston.
Although no longer by a considerable margin, the most expensive places for gas remain northern cities Thunder Bay and Sudbury, offering a dismal 196.9 and 192.3, respectively.
So, when will this highway robbery stop? Well, according to experts, it won't be anytime soon.
In fact, McTeague previously told Narcity that he predicts gas prices will continue to rise before settling at $2 per litre over the summer.
The depressing prediction came after rates rose for two days straight in the GTA, bringing prices to a dismal 188.9 cents per litre over the weekend.
Thankfully, measures are being taken to combat the issue.
Minister of Finance Peter Bethlenfalvy announced last Thursday that gas taxes would be cut for six months due to rising prices.
The initiative will slice the gas tax by 5.7 cents per litre and the fuel tax by 5.3 cents per litre for six months beginning July 1, 2022, if re-elected in June.