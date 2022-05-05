Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise To Record Heights & It'll Have You Biking Everywhere
Time to pump those flat tires.
If Ontario's gas prices haven't convinced you to buy an electric car yet, the latest round of increases will have you DMing Elon for deals faster than you can say, "it's how much per litre?"
Dan McTeague, gas analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, reported via Twitter that prices could rise by 5 cents per litre on Friday, breaking an all-time record for spots like Toronto, Windsor, and Ottawa.
The leap will bring gas prices to a whopping 195.9 cents per lire for most of the province, a day after pump rates dropped by a single cent.
Thankfully, there are a few spots where gas will be slightly cheaper, with at least two cities dodging the latest increase.
According to Gas Wizard, Cornwall and Peterborough remain the most affordable places to get gas in the province, offering 185.9 and 188.9 cents per litre, respectively.
If Toronto is looking for a silver lining in all of this, you can at least take comfort in the fact that you aren't paying 206.0 cents per litre, which is what Sudbury residents are slogging through.
The 6ix is also faring slightly better than Thunder Bay, 196.9 cents per litre, although it's unlikely that drivers will be celebrating the savings as their money is sucked into their tanks.
On the bright side, the Ontario government did announce new legislation in April that, if passed, would cut the gas tax for six months.
Beginning July 1, 2022, the gas tax would be cut by 5.7 cents per litre, while the fuel tax — which includes diesel — would see a reduction of 5.3 cents per litre.
So, there might be some hope for motorists.