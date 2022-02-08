Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Tomorrow & This City Is The Best Place To Fill Up

Start your engines!

Toronto Staff Writer
Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Tomorrow & This City Is The Best Place To Fill Up
Colin Temple | Dreamstime

Drivers, start your engines and head to a gas station because Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop this week after seeing record-breaking highs this month.

Based on Gas Wizard's predictions, most of the province's major cities will experience a drop of 1-2 cents per litre on Wednesday, February 9.

As a result, most motorists will pay between 157.9 and 158.9 cents per litre while filling up their tanks at their local gas station. However, a few areas will offer significantly lower prices.

Despite not dropping by a single cent tomorrow, the city of Cornwall, population 46,589, will be the cheapest spot to get gas, holding onto its respectable rate of 149.6 cents per litre.

Meanwhile, Kingston and Peterborough will have the cheapest gas prices out of the bigger Ontario cities, at 155.9 and 156.9 cents per litre, respectively.

The slight relief might not seem like much but will feel like a godsend compared to how things have been going in the past couple of weeks.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned via Twitter that gas in Ontario would inch up by another cent on February 3 to record-setting prices.

Since then, gas prices have continued to rise to the point where high-traffic areas like Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton are paying as much as 159.9 cents per litre right now.

Narcity reached out to McTeague for more information on why prices may suddenly be dropping, and he responded by saying, "A sense that oil’s rise is a little too fast and some signs of de-escalation with respects to Russia’s threats towards Ukraine. As such we’re going to see a 1 cent drop overnight, followed by a likely 3 cent drop Thursday to 155.9 in Toronto/GTA."

This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.

From Your Site Articles
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Break Another Record This Week & It's Not Looking Good

Ouch.

Kevinbrine | Dreamstime

Drivers might want to take a seat and buckle up because Ontario's gas prices are set to rise and break yet another record this week.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, tweeted that gas prices in the province are going to inch up by another cent come Thursday, February 3.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Have Already Broken Records & Are Set To Rise Again Tomorrow

Don't wait until Saturday to refill your tank!

Bsenic | Dreamstime

If you're planning to wait out Ontario gas prices on Friday in the hopes that they'll drop over the weekend, here's some bad news.

According to Gas Wizard, pump prices will rise by yet another cent on Saturday, bringing the total to 152.9 cents per litre in the GTA after already breaking records on Friday.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & They'll Actually Break Records

You're going to want to fill up your car before Thursday.

Bsenic | Dreamstime

Ontario gas prices fluctuate so much that most drivers never really know what they're in for at the pump or how badly it will dent their bank accounts. Luckily, one expert is giving residents some warning of rising prices this week.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, revealed in a tweet on Wednesday that prices will rise 2 cents per litre on Thursday, bringing the price to a total of 149.9 cents per litre for Toronto and the GTA.

Keep Reading Show less
ontario gas prices

Ontario Gas Prices Are Set To Rise This Week & One City Is Getting Hit The Hardest

You might want to fill up your tank before Thursday.

Alexander Filon | Dreamstime

There's nothing like finding a reasonable price for gas — but this week, that may be tricky because Ontario gas prices are set to rise.

Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, shared in a tweet that prices are set to rise 2 cents per litre across most of the province, bringing prices in the GTA up to 144.9 cents per litre this Thursday.

Keep Reading Show less