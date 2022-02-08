Ontario Gas Prices Set To Drop Tomorrow & This City Is The Best Place To Fill Up
Drivers, start your engines and head to a gas station because Ontario gas prices are finally set to drop this week after seeing record-breaking highs this month.
Based on Gas Wizard's predictions, most of the province's major cities will experience a drop of 1-2 cents per litre on Wednesday, February 9.
As a result, most motorists will pay between 157.9 and 158.9 cents per litre while filling up their tanks at their local gas station. However, a few areas will offer significantly lower prices.
Despite not dropping by a single cent tomorrow, the city of Cornwall, population 46,589, will be the cheapest spot to get gas, holding onto its respectable rate of 149.6 cents per litre.
Meanwhile, Kingston and Peterborough will have the cheapest gas prices out of the bigger Ontario cities, at 155.9 and 156.9 cents per litre, respectively.
The slight relief might not seem like much but will feel like a godsend compared to how things have been going in the past couple of weeks.
Dan McTeague, gas price analyst and president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, warned via Twitter that gas in Ontario would inch up by another cent on February 3 to record-setting prices.
Since then, gas prices have continued to rise to the point where high-traffic areas like Toronto, Brampton, and Hamilton are paying as much as 159.9 cents per litre right now.
Narcity reached out to McTeague for more information on why prices may suddenly be dropping, and he responded by saying, "A sense that oil’s rise is a little too fast and some signs of de-escalation with respects to Russia’s threats towards Ukraine. As such we’re going to see a 1 cent drop overnight, followed by a likely 3 cent drop Thursday to 155.9 in Toronto/GTA."
