ottawa tulip festival

9 Beautiful Places In Ottawa Where You Can Walk Through A Sea Of Colourful Tulips

Follow this map of blooms.🌷

Ottawa Staff Writer
Tulips on Parliament Hill. Right: Tulips and blooms along the Rideau Canal.

@celine.in.the.city | Instagram, @lin.nguy | Instagram

Not only can we see tulips blooming across Ottawa this year, but the Canadian Tulip Festival is also back in person from May 13 to 23. Commissioners Park is the place to be to see the most flowers and join in on the festivities, there are a number of other locations in Ottawa where you can find gardens of tulips.

If you want to enjoy the tulips in a quieter setting, or see as many rainbow blooms as possible, here are nine more places in Ottawa to find the flowers that are not in Commissioners Park. You can even turn it into a tour, following a tulip map to not miss out on any floral sightings.


Olympic Garden

Price: Free

Address: 450 Queen Elizabeth Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Surrounding the bronze statue carrying the Olympic torch at Lansdowne park, you'll find yellow and red tulips resembling the colours of the Olympic Flame.

Website

Majors Hill Park

Price: Free

Address: Mackenzie Ave., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Next to Commissioners Park, this park is the area you'll see the most tulips in the city. Tulip beds are scattered throughout the park and you'll find a bunch near the cathedral.

Website

Parliament Hill

Price: Free

Address: Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: Typically you'd find tulips in gardens in front of Parliament. With the current construction, they're adding planters full of tulip beds around the main walk, near the Centennial flame. If you walk down Wellington Street you'll find more tulips planters.

Website

Along the Rideau Canal

Price: Free

Address: Rideau Canal, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you continue strolling along the Queen Elizabeth Driveway, following the Rideau Canal you'll find a number of flower beds full of tulips to enjoy.

Website

Canadian Museum of History

Price: Free

Address: 100 Laurier St., Gatineau, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can visit a garden of tulips behind the Canadian Museum of History and get an epic view of the blooms with the Ottawa River and Parliament in the background.

Maplelawn Garden

Price: Free

Address: 497-529 Richmond Rd., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: In this quaint garden hidden behind the Keg Steakhouse Manor you'll discover Canadian grown tulips from PEI.

Website

The Rockeries

Price: Free

Address: Rockcliffe Driveway, Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: This park was one of Ottawa's first recreational parks. While it is typically blooming with thousands of daffodils and flowering trees, you'll also find tulips here in May.

Website

Mill St. Brew Pub

Price: Free

Address: 555 Wellington St., Ottawa, ON

Why You Need To Go: If you're walking or biking along the Ottawa River Pathway downtown, you'll spot a number of blooming tulips in front of Mill St. Brew Pub.

Website

Beechwood Cemetery

Price: Free

Address: 280 Beechwood Ave., Vanier, ON

Why You Need To Go: This historic and picturesque resting place is full of over 350,000 different coloured tulips each spring. You'll find them in many areas of the cemetery including multiple gardens near the entrance.

Website

