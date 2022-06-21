A Pink Flower Truck Will Be Driving Around Ontario & You Can Create Your Own Bouquet
The grand opening is this weekend! 🛻💐
There's a blush pink truck that'll be popping up in some Ontario cities including the areas around Guelph, Cambridge, and Kitchener-Waterloo, and you can stop by to create your own bouquet.
Spill the Dirt flower truck is a brand new mobile flower shop where you can buy fresh flowers from its trunk and also pause to snap a photo in front of a pretty backdrop for the 'gram. The truck just launched a few weeks ago and the grand opening will be popping up in Kitchener on Saturday, June 25.
Creating a bouquet of flowers from a vintage pink truck. @shannonfordphoto via @spillthedirtflowertruck | Instagram
The back of the flower truck is stocked with a range of seasonal flowers like sunflowers, roses, peonies, ranunculus, dahlias, and eucalyptus, among others.
Prices per stem will fluctuate based on the market and what florals are in season. On average, the pricing will be between $1 to $6 per flower. This mobile shop has everything you could expect in a typical flower store including a wrapping station.
"Andie" the truck (named after the '80s Pretty in Pink character) is starting to book pop-up events at various locations this summer.
"Ideally I would love to have a few consistent popup locations. My hope is once the flower truck gets out and about this summer, we will make some lasting partnerships [...] having the opportunity to partner with other local businesses and show our support for one another has been a blessing," the owner, Dana Dimitroff, told Narcity via email.
Anyone interested in checking out one of the pop-ups can keep an eye out on their socials as well as their online calendar to see when and where they'll be.
They also book private events including weddings, showers and photoshoots. Not only is it a picturesque little shop, but it can also double up as a fun party favour for guests who can choose to make their own bouquets or have an on-site designer make one for them.
While it's just "Andie" the truck for now, Dimitroff hopes to eventually have an entire fleet of trucks (with the next one set to be called "Duckie").
Spill the Dirt Flower Truck
"Andie" the pink mobile flower truck doing pop-ups in Ontario.
@shannonfordphoto via @spillthedirtflowertruck | Instagram
Price: Prices vary between $1-$6 per stem
When: Grand opening Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Open Saturdays from May to October)
Address: Grand opening at Aura-La Pastries + Provisions, 324 Frederick St., Kitchener, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can track down a Pretty in Pink flower truck to create your own bouquet and use it as a photo backdrop in Ontario cities including Guelph, Kitchener-Waterloo and Cambridge. You can also book it for special events.
This interview has been condensed and edited for clarity.