7 Things To Do In Ottawa This Weekend & If You Snooze You Lose Out On These Events
Feast on BBQ then get your yoga on.
The first weekend in June will trick you into thinking it's officially summer (especially now that Ottawa festivals are back in full swing). There are tons of new activities packed for the start of the month, and if you snooze on these upcoming events, you lose.
You have one weekend to feast on ribs or vegan treats, party like you're British royalty or tour buildings across the capital for free. Rest up, because a jam-packed Saturday and Sunday await and you might not want to miss out on these seven things to do this weekend in Ottawa.
Visit a vegan festival
Price: Free to attend
When: Friday, June 3, 2022, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Address: 366 Parkdale Ave., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Vegans, there's a festival just for you! Grab your tote bag because there will be more than just tasty treats and eats to indulge in at the Vegans Who Snack festival.
Travel back in time
Price: Free
When: Friday, June 3 to Sunday, June 5, 2022
Address: Various locations in Manotick, Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can hop back to another time as you celebrate the founder of Manotick at Dickinson Days. There will be a parade, fireworks, a pancake breakfast, a craft fair, wagon rides and more to look forward to.
Tour over 90 buildings for free
Price: Free
When: Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, 2022
Address: Over 90 locations across Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: In this hybrid approach to Doors Open Ottawa, you can explore over 90 buildings in the Ottawa region for free, in person or online. On Saturday, there will be a British "street party" on the grounds of the Earnscliffe National Historic Site.
Judge the best ribs
Eating ribs at Ribfest on Sparks Street in Ottawa.
Price: Free to attend
When: Wednesday, June 1 to Sunday, June 5, 2022
Address: Sparks St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can walk down Ottawa's Sparks Street, and sample different types of ribs and sides in order to try to pick your absolute favourite during Ribfest. There are other snacks and performances to check out as you feast.
Celebrate with afternoon tea
Price: $73.45+ per adult
When: Saturday, June 4, and Sunday, June 5, 2022
Address: Fairmont Chateau Laurier, 1 Rideau St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Ottawa's castle, the Fairmont Chateau Laurier, celebrated its 110th anniversary on June 1, and they will have a special afternoon tea menu this weekend to carry on the festivities. You might want to act fast and snag your reservation soon before they book up.
Get your 'Om' on
Price: $79.08 per person for general admission
When: Friday, June 3 and Saturday, June 4, 2022
Address: Lansdowne Park, 1015 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
Why You Need To Go: Focus on your wellness with a twist of fun at the City of Om yoga festival. The event kicks off on Friday with a grounding and breathing workshop before continuing all day Saturday with over 50 classes to choose from (there are even cooking workshops). There will also be some meditation areas, food and clothing vendors to check out and much more.
Have a Caribbean Night
Price: $10 cover
When: Saturday, June 4, 2022
Address: 2172 Robertson Rd., Nepean, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feel all the tropical vibes at Conspiracy Theory Brewing as you listen to live reggae music and feast on jerk chicken with "dirty rice" and mango salad. The food special starts on Friday, and you can watch Ras Lee and The Vibes Reggae Band perform at 8 p.m. on Saturday.