Doors Open Ottawa Is Coming Back & There Will Be A Massive 'Street Party'
You can explore over 90 buildings across the city.
If you like scoping out unique buildings in Ottawa, you'll soon have your chance to explore over 90 different spots throughout the city — and all for free.
On the first weekend of June, Doors Open Ottawa returns for its 20th anniversary, and is set to showcase a ton of buildings with a mix of in-person and virtual activities, including a British street party, historic tours, and a scavenger hunt.
Some of the buildings that you can check out include Earnscliffe National Historic Site, Orleans Health Hub, the Parliamentary Precinct Block redevelopment, and Jack Doyle Athletics and Recreation Centre. A full list of places to visit will be shared by May 30, along with detailed activities and events.
A key spot you might want to have on your radar is the Earnscliffe National Historic Site, which has been home to the British High Commissioner in Ottawa since 1930. You'll have the rare opportunity to register for guided tours of the site, and you can even join in on a massive street party to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.
Anyone can come to the Jubilee on the site's grounds on June 4, and the party will be free for those who join in. There will be British food, drinks, music, and tons of surprises.
All participating buildings will have their doors open to the public between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., but the timing differs per location so make sure to double-check before you head out to explore.
Doors Open Ottawa
Exterior of Earnscliffe National Historic Site in Ottawa.
Courtesy of the City of Ottawa
Price: Free
When: June 4 and 5, 2022
Address: Over 90 locations across Ottawa
Why You Need To Go: This opportunity to explore Ottawa buildings for free comes just once a year, and this year there is a massive British street party to add to the celebrations.