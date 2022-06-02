Essential Workers Can Visit Parc Omega's Canadian Safari For Half Price This Month
You have up until June 17 to use the discount! 🦌
If you're an essential worker and have been wanting to visit Parc Omega, now is the perfect time since you can take advantage of getting half off of your admission fee.
You can drive through a safari-like park, and admire Canadian animals in their natural habitat, about an hour from Ottawa. Typically general admission to the park is $33.05 plus tax, but if you’ve worked in healthcare or any other priority service during the pandemic, you’ll pay just half of that. You might want to plan accordingly, though, because the discount is only available up until June 17, and doesn’t include weekends.
The nature park wants to show its thanks to essential workers who worked tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic by offering this discount. The half-price discount applies to the general admission fee and you can enjoy the deal now when visiting on a weekday.
You'll have to prove you work in an essential service though, so make sure to bring an ID from wherever you work or some proof of employment for your visit.
So, who qualifies as an essential service worker? They are basing the definition of essential services on the Canadian government website, or the list created by the government of Quebec. The lists are quite extensive so you'll want to check them out to see if you make the cut.
The park opens up at 10 a.m. on weekdays and closes at 5 p.m. (and the latest they'll let you in is at 4 p.m.). This place is essentially like a living museum that boasts over 2,000 acres of land where animals can roam in peace. You'll be able to spot deer, boar, bison, wolves, foxes, elk and tons of other animals.
Parc Omega
Price: Half the price of $33.05+
When: Now until June 17, 2022 (Monday through Friday)
Address: 399 Route 323 Nord, Montebello, QC
Why You Need To Go: You can spend the day discovering Canadian animals in their natural habitat, feeding deer carrots and relaxing outdoors, for half price if you're an essential worker.