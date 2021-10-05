Trending Tags

The Distillery District Is Getting A Fall Market With Pumpkins & Tons Of Sweet Treats

Photo ops and pumpkin tarts await! 🎃

You no longer have to wait until Christmas to enjoy a magical market at Toronto's Distillery District. A brand new fall market is coming to the historic area, and it's full of autumn vibes.

Fall For The Distillery is an outdoor, seasonal market running from October 9 to 10 and 23 to 24. The event will celebrate all things autumn, and the cobblestone streets will be transformed with decor and vendors.

You can snap some Insta-worthy photos by the hay bales, pumpkins, and leafy wall.

There will be decorated vendor carts serving all sorts of seasonal goodies, such as pumpkin tarts, floral bouquets, gourds, and even pumpkin treats for your furry friend.

The iconic Christmas Market plans to return this year, with details yet to be announced.

Fall For The Distillery

Price: Free

When: October 9-10 & 23-24, 2021

Address: 9 Trinity St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: Celebrate the season at this new fall market happening in the historic Distillery District.

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

