The Distillery District's Fall Market Is Returning & It's Like A Little Slice Of Europe
Wander along cobblestone streets filled with pumpkins.
This quaint fall market has European vibes, and you don't even need to leave Toronto to visit it. The Distillery District is bringing back its Fall Market, so put on your coziest sweater and get ready for tons of autumn fun.
The market is returning for its second year and will run for three weekends in October starting on the 8. This historic area will be transformed into a fall paradise complete with shops and entertainment. You can indulge in seasonal treats, shop for festive decor, and more.
The Distillery Local Market will be offering fresh produce, and you can enjoy fall-themed goodies from retailers like Sweetie Pie, Tartistry, Sweet Escape, and Sniffany.
There will also be corn on the cob, pumpkins, flower bouquets, face painting, and live entertainment. You can breathe in the crisp autumn air as you wander along cobblestone streets that will transport you to Europe.
The pop-ups will be open form 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. each day. There is no admission cost for the market.
The Distillery District has over 65 shops to visit as well as delicious restaurants. This holiday season, the Winter Village is returning, and you can explore twinkling streets filled with cheer. Details on this event have yet to be released, so keep an eye out.
If you're looking for more fall fun around the city, head to the new Pumpkinville pop-up, where you can see giant pumpkin sculptures and adventure through a whimsical fall village.
Distillery District Fall Market
Price: Free
When: Weekends, October 8 to 23, 2022
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint fall market makes for a dreamy autumn day trip.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.