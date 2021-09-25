Trending Tags

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
Sign in
NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports
EN - Things To Do
fall activities in ontario

Ontario's Cranberry Farm Lets You Wade Through A Sea Of Floating Berries This Fall

The Cranberry Plunge is back!

Ontario's Cranberry Farm Lets You Wade Through A Sea Of Floating Berries This Fall
@sarahpintolife | Instagram, @averyyjadeee | Instagram

Harvest season is here, but it's not all about apples and pumpkins. This Ontario winery is full of bright red cranberry marshes, and you can actually splash through a sea of berries this fall.

Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is bringing back its annual Cranberry Plunge starting September 25.

You can pull on a pair of chest waders and get lost in a sea of floating cranberries for a totally unique autumn experience.

Other harvest actives available at the winery include wagon tours, trails filled with fall colours, wine and cheese on the patio, and more.

Reservations are available online and must be booked in advance. Don't forget to bring an extra pair of socks with you!

Cranberry Plunge

Price: $20 + per person

When: September 25 - October 24, 2021

Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON

Why You Need To Go: Plunge into a sea of floating cranberries for a unique fall adventure.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.

From Your Site Articles
Stay Informed
Get Toronto's latest and greatest stories every day straight to your inbox.

This Suspension Bridge In Ontario Will Let You Walk In The Sky Above The Autumn Leaves

It is 420 feet long and 82 feet above the forest! 🍁

@seraykasarci | Instagram, @yanz_journey | Instagram

Get ready for some jaw-dropping fall views when you walk across this suspension bridge in Ontario.

Scenic Caves Nature Adventures in The Blue Mountains is Southern Ontario's longest suspension bridge and is 420 feet long.

Keep Reading Show less

9 Provincial Parks In Ontario Where You Can Already See Colourful Leaves

Time to plan a hike with your friends! 🍂

@tiffany.ho | Instagram, @chrisnoronhaphoto | Instagram

The leaves have already begun to turn red, orange and yellow! So to help you plan your fall hike, here are nine provincial parks in Ontario where you can already see colourful leaves.

There is no need to guess if the leaves at top sights like Algonquin Provincial Park are still green. Ontario Parks has a handy fall foliage map, where they provide reports on the percentage of the leaves that have already changed colours.

Keep Reading Show less

This Provincial Park In Ontario Has A Staircase Trail Through A Fall Dreamland

The views are unbe-leaf-able. 🍁

@ashlaaay_ | Instagram, @flyzone | Instagram

Lace up your hiking boots, as this provincial park in Ontario has a staircase trail that you will want to see this fall.

Just over an hour from Toronto, Mono Cliffs Provincial Park is an autumn dreamland where you can see leaves in every shade of yellow.

Keep Reading Show less

8 Boardwalk Trails In Ontario That Will Lead You To Magical Fall Views

Add these to your bucket list. 🍂

@annaisnotlost | Instagram, @oohtamm | Instagram

It is time to get outdoors to see the colourful leaves. To help you plan your next hike, here are eight boardwalk trails in Ontario that will lead you to magical fall views.

Once the air gets crisp, it is the perfect time to spend some time outdoors. But if you aren't an avid hiker, don't worry. These flat walking paths are a leisurely adventure with exceptional views.

Keep Reading Show less