Ontario's Cranberry Farm Lets You Wade Through A Sea Of Floating Berries This Fall
The Cranberry Plunge is back!
Harvest season is here, but it's not all about apples and pumpkins. This Ontario winery is full of bright red cranberry marshes, and you can actually splash through a sea of berries this fall.
Muskoka Lakes Farm & Winery is bringing back its annual Cranberry Plunge starting September 25.
You can pull on a pair of chest waders and get lost in a sea of floating cranberries for a totally unique autumn experience.
Other harvest actives available at the winery include wagon tours, trails filled with fall colours, wine and cheese on the patio, and more.
Reservations are available online and must be booked in advance. Don't forget to bring an extra pair of socks with you!
Cranberry Plunge
Price: $20 + per person
When: September 25 - October 24, 2021
Address: 1074 Cranberry Rd., Bala, ON
Why You Need To Go: Plunge into a sea of floating cranberries for a unique fall adventure.
In Ontario, a vaccine passport is required to access some events, services and businesses, including restaurants and bars.