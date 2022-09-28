This Cozy Farm Near Toronto Belongs On A Fall Pinterest Board & Serves Fresh Pumpkin Donuts
Fill up on fall vibes. 🎃
It's cozy season! Fall is here, and if you're dreaming of pumpkins, spiced treats, and crisp country air, then you'll want to take a trip to this adorable farm outside of Toronto.
Howells Farm is located in Fonthill, and it's hosting a Fall Festival where you can enjoy tons of seasonal activities. Running until October 30, the festival boasts games, shows, attractions, and tasty treats.
You can pick a pumpkin from a huge selection, get lost in a corn maze, and ride a train or wagon. If you're in the mood for something unique, try your hand at the pumpkin slingshot or apple cannon. You can even catch some shows like the skeleton band and pig races.
The farm offers cozy flirepit experiences where you can roast s'mores and hot dogs beneath the stars. This activity is for groups of up to 10, and it's perfect for date nights or birthday parties.
The beer and wine garden is another spot to visit while at the farm. You can sip a variety of boozy drinks and even bring your dog along.
You'll want to try one of the "famous" pumpkin donuts which are made fresh daily, and order some poutine from the market, which comes in flavours like nacho and baked potato.
Tickets range from $18 to $24, and you can visit on "cheap Tuesdays" for $13.
If you're looking for a magical fall day trip, this scenic spot is worth checking out.
Howells Fall Festival
Price: $13 + per person
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: Enjoy tons of fall fun at this cute farm.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.