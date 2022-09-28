8 Enchanting Fall Festivals Around Toronto That Will Take You Straight To Pumpkin Land
These spots will spice up your season.
If you live for pumpkin spice season, then you'll want to check out some of these whimsical fall festivals happening around Toronto. From glowing pumpkin villages to quaint farms filled with seasonal treats, you can fill up on autumn vibes and more.
Add some spice to your autumn by checking out these festive events.
Pumpkinville
Price: $12+ general admission
When: September 30 to October 31, 2022
Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This brand new, immersive pop-up will take you into a pumpkin village filled with housed and sculptures. Nights of Lights will also be hosting a walk-thru Halloween trail at the same location.
Pingle's Harvest Festival
Price: $10 + per ticket
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can feast on tons of fall treats at this dreamy harvest festival, which has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple picking, and more.
Downey's PumpkinFest
Price: $17 - $22 per person
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm is overflowing with pumpkins, and you can enjoy over 30 seasonal actives and bite into fluffy pumpkin donuts.
Night Market Harvest Festival
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 9, 2022
Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON
Why You Need To Go: This twinkly night market has pumpkins, seasonal treats, photo ops, and more.
Fieldstone Barn Fall Festival & Artisan Market
Price: $15 per adult
When: October 8 and 9, 2022
Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON
Why You Need To Go: This quaint farm is tucked away in the village of Elora, and it's transforming into an autumn paradise with horse-drawn wagon rides and fall treats.
Howells Fall Festival
Price: $13 to $24 per person
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON
Why You Need To Go: This farm will whisk you away to a whimsical fall village filled with pumpkins, a corn maze, and more. Don't forget to try one of the "famous" pumpkin donuts.
Distillery Fall Market
Price: Free
When: Weekends, October 8 to 23, 2022
Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is getting even more enchanting with the arrival of the Fall Market. Details are yet to be released, but you can expect lots of "festive fun."
Fall N' Leaves
Price: Free admission
When: September 30 to October 16, 2022
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: This festive pop-up is a pumpkin lover's dream come true, and you can snap Insta-worthy photos and eat treats straight from a pumpkin.
Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.