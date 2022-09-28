NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

toronto pumpkin patches

8 Enchanting Fall Festivals Around Toronto That Will Take You Straight To Pumpkin Land

These spots will spice up your season.

Toronto Senior Staff Writer
Pumpkin soft serve with a donut. Right: Woman standing in a glowing pumpkin house.

If you live for pumpkin spice season, then you'll want to check out some of these whimsical fall festivals happening around Toronto. From glowing pumpkin villages to quaint farms filled with seasonal treats, you can fill up on autumn vibes and more.

Add some spice to your autumn by checking out these festive events.

Pumpkinville

Price: $12+ general admission

When: September 30 to October 31, 2022

Address: CF Sherway Gardens, 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This brand new, immersive pop-up will take you into a pumpkin village filled with housed and sculptures. Nights of Lights will also be hosting a walk-thru Halloween trail at the same location.

Website

Pingle's Harvest Festival

Price: $10 + per ticket

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 1805 Taunton Rd. E., Hampton, ON

Why You Need To Go: You can feast on tons of fall treats at this dreamy harvest festival, which has a corn maze, pumpkin patch, apple picking, and more.

Website

Downey's PumpkinFest

Price: $17 - $22 per person

When: Until October 31, 2022

Address: 13682 Heart Lake Rd., Caledon, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm is overflowing with pumpkins, and you can enjoy over 30 seasonal actives and bite into fluffy pumpkin donuts.

Website

Night Market Harvest Festival

Price: Free admission

When: September 30 to October 9, 2022

Address: 100 City Centre Dr., Mississauga, ON

Why You Need To Go: This twinkly night market has pumpkins, seasonal treats, photo ops, and more.

Website

Fieldstone Barn Fall Festival & Artisan Market

Price: $15 per adult

When: October 8 and 9, 2022

Address: 7450 Middlebrook Rd., Elora, ON

Why You Need To Go: This quaint farm is tucked away in the village of Elora, and it's transforming into an autumn paradise with horse-drawn wagon rides and fall treats.

Website

Howells Fall Festival

Price: $13 to $24 per person

When: Until October 30, 2022

Address: 2878 Holland Rd., Fonthill, ON

Why You Need To Go: This farm will whisk you away to a whimsical fall village filled with pumpkins, a corn maze, and more. Don't forget to try one of the "famous" pumpkin donuts.

Website

Distillery Fall Market

Price: Free

When: Weekends, October 8 to 23, 2022

Address: Distillery District, Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: The Distillery District is getting even more enchanting with the arrival of the Fall Market. Details are yet to be released, but you can expect lots of "festive fun."

Website

Fall N' Leaves

Price: Free admission

When: September 30 to October 16, 2022

Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON

Why You Need To Go: This festive pop-up is a pumpkin lover's dream come true, and you can snap Insta-worthy photos and eat treats straight from a pumpkin.

Website

Before you get going, check our Responsible Travel Guide so you can be informed, be safe, be smart, and most of all, be respectful on your adventure.

