7 Things To Do In Toronto This Weekend: October 21 to October 23
From pumpkin villages to extravagant balls.
The weekend is just days away, and if you're wondering what to do with your time off, here are some activities happening in Toronto. With the fall season in full swing, there are several haunted events and pumpkin-filled attractions to visit.
Or, you can get fancy at a ball, step into a television show, and more.
Be the star of a sitcom
Price: $40 per adult
When: Until January 2, 2023
Address: 3401 Differin St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: You can live like you're in the show FRIENDS at The FRIENDS Experience in Toronto. The exhibit, which opened this summer, allows you to explore replicas of the set and see different props from the series.
Indulge in fall treats at a pumpkin patch
Price: Free admission
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 164 Bathurst St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Fall N' Leaves is the place to go if you love the fall season. The pumpkin-themed patio has tons of harvest treats and boozy drinks, as well as activities like pumpkin painting.
Travel to ancient Egypt
Price: $29.99 + per person
Address: 1 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Immersive King Tut: Magic Journey To The Light takes you on a fantastical adventure to ancient Egypt. You'll be surrounded by giant projections as you explore the Underworld and beyond.
Wander through a haunted castle
Price: $35 +
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 1 Austin Terr., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Casa Loma has transformed into a haunted fortress for the annual Legends of Horror event, and you can wander along a 2-kilometre trail filled with scares.
See an art installation in a secret room
Price: Pay what you can
When: Until October 30, 2022
Address: 250 Fort York Blvd., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: The Bentway and Exhibition Place have opened a new large-scale art commission, and you can find it hidden in a storage chamber beneath the Gardiner Expressway. Confluence is inspired by water systems and is made out of picnic tables.
Step into an enchanting pumpkin village
Price: $12 per adult for general admission
When: Until October 31, 2022
Address: 25 The West Mall, Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Pumpkinville is a brand new event that lets you explore a pumpkin-filled wonderland. From rides to pumpkin sculptures and a spooky trail, there's so much to do.
Attend a royal ball
Price: $54 + per person
When: Until December, 2022
Address: 8 Unwin Ave., Toronto, ON
Why You Need To Go: Step back in time at this enchanting Bridgerton Experience, where you can dance and make your debut into society.
