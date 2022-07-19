7 Food Items Are Being Recalled In Canada & You'll Definitely Want To Check Your Groceries Out
Salmonella, listeria and undeclared allergens. 👀
If you recently stocked up on grocery items, it might be a good idea to take a look to see if your products are listed in any of the recent food recalls from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.
For food that's been recalled due to undeclared allergens such as egg or milk, you should avoid that item if you have a sensitivity to it.
And for food that's been contaminated with salmonella or listeria, the CFIA advises to not "use, sell, serve or distribute the affected product."
Knorr Professional Soup du jour brand Red Thai Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix
On July 18, a notification was issued for Knorr Professional Soup du jour brand Red Thai Curry Chicken with Rice Soup Mix because of the presence of milk, which is not declared on the label.
The product was sold all across the country.
Fry's brand Orange Cream (Dark Chocolate Bar)
On July 15, a notification was issued for an Orange Cream dark chocolate bar from Fry's brand due to the presence of undeclared milk.
The recalled products were sold in B.C., Alberta, Ontario and Quebec and it affects all codes where milk is not mentioned on the label.
Stuffed Fish Ball
A package of Stuffed Fish Ball.
Also on July 15, a food recall warning was issued for Stuffed Fish Ball due to the potential presence of egg, which is not declared on the label.
There is no brand name, but the UPC of the product is 6 920732 127896.
The product was sold in Ontario and Quebec but may have also been distributed in other parts of the country.
Certain Crave Stevia products
A Crave Stevia product.
On July 15, a food recall warning was issued for certain products from Crave Stevia where milk is not declared.
These items may be affected:
- Almond All Natural Chocolate
- Dark All Natural Chocolate
- Mint All Natural Chocolate
- Sea Salt All Natural Chocolate
- Sprinkles All Natural Chocolate
- Chocolate Chips
Enoki Mushroom
A package of Enoki Mushrooms.
On July 12, a food recall warning was issued for Enoki mushrooms due to possible listeria contamination.
There is no brand name, but the UPC of the product is 8 807076 001496.
The item has been sold in B.C. and Manitoba but also potentially in other areas as well.
The agency advises you to contact a doctor if you think you've become sick from eating the product.
"Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick," says the CFIA. "Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness."
Various brands of Palm Oil
On July 8, a notification was issued for various brands of Palm Oil due to microbial contamination in the form of salmonella. Some of the products come from the brand Aliments Sano Halal Food.
For further information on what items are affected, more information is listed on the CFIA.
It was sold in Manitoba and Quebec.
Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles
And on July 5, a notification was issued for Dark Chocolate Fig Truffles from the brand That's It. due to the presence of undeclared milk.
The treats were sold nationally.
Stay safe, folks!
