Health Canada Issued A Warning About Unauthorized Health Products That Pose 'Serious Risks'
Health Canada has issued a public advisory about buying health products online and they want Canadians to "know the risks."
On Wednesday, July 20, the government released the reminder as part of Operation Pangea XV, which is "an international effort to disrupt the online sale of counterfeit and other illegal health products around the world."
The products that Health Canada is warning about are "drugs, natural health products and medical devices that have not been authorized by Health Canada" as they can apparently pose serious health risks.
They also say that products sold online might look safe but if they are not authorized for sale in the country they could be dangerous.
"For example, they may be expired, mislabeled, subject to recalls, or counterfeit versions of authorized products," the agency explained.
"Unauthorized drugs or natural health products may have no active ingredients, the wrong ingredients, or dangerous additives such as prescription drugs not listed on the label." They continued on, "Unlicensed medical devices might be low quality, may not work, or may be unsafe."
From June 23 to June 30, 2022, Health Canada says they blocked almost 1,000 packages from coming into Canada and seized 338 packages at the border, 99% of which were products for sexual enhancement. Weight loss supplements and cognitive enhancement drugs made up the other 1% of seized items.
If you do plan on buying health items online, they advise you to stick to products that have been authorized by Health Canada, not purchase from a questionable website and talk to a health care professional if you have any concerns.
As well, you can stay up to date on recalls and advisories for illegal health products found in Canada through their database.
