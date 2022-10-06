Justin Trudeau Slammed Hockey Canada & Said Their Behaviour 'Boggles The Mind'
The feds are also calling for new leadership for the organization.
Hockey Canada is back in the news this week after another presentation to parliament on October 4.
This is after a Globe and Mail investigation recently found a previously-undisclosed insurance account that included funds meant for sexual assault settlements — this would be the second found by media investigations.
Reactions to the Hockey Canada scandal
This revelation has prompted several high-level actions from politicians, stakeholders, and sponsors.
Upon hearing about the latest developments in the story, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that the fact the sports organization is digging in its heels about making meaningful change "boggles the mind."
"Parents across the country are losing faith or have lost faith in Hockey Canada," he said.
"It's no surprise that provincial organizations are questioning whether or not they want to continue supporting an organization that doesn't understand how serious the situation it has contributed to causing."
This comes after reports that Hockey Québec, the provincial organization dedicated to the sport, has completely severed ties with the Hockey Canada after these most recent revelations.
Sports Minister Pascale St-Onge has also called for new leadership of Hockey Canada.
"At this point with their current leadership I don't have hope that they have the capacity to renew themselves from within," said St-Onge.
Along with these political stakeholders calling for change, big-name sponsor Tim Hortons has cut funding for Hockey Canada's men's programs for the 2022-23 season, as reported by CBC News.
However, the fast food chain will still fund women, children and para teams.
What is Hockey Canada accused of?
This is just another update in a long line of controversy that has been following the national sports organization.
Earlier this year, it was found out by TSN that after several players for Canada's 2017-2018 World Junior Team were accused of sexual assault, the organization paid off the accuser in return for her dropping the charges.
It was also found out this summer that Hockey Canada had a fund, which was supplied partly by local youth hockey registration fees, dedicated to settling accusations against Hockey Canada players.
If you or someone you know has been the victim of sexual assault, call the Assaulted Women's Helpline at 1-866-863-0511. You can also contact the Support Services for Male Survivors of Sexual Assault at 1-866-887-0015.
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.