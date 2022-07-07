Justin Trudeau Visited A Day Camp & Went Back Into Camp Counsellor Mode With The Kids (VIDEO)
The PM was once a counsellor at a camp in Algonquin Park. 🏕️
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau went back into camp counsellor mode when he recently visited a day camp and played games with kids.
On July 6, he visited St. Gabriel Day Camp in Vaughan, Ontario to spend time with the campers and posted all about it on social media.
"School's out – and for a lot of kids, that means it's time to head back to camp," Trudeau tweeted.
He mentioned that during his visit he got to meet campers and talk with their parents about what his government is doing to support families.
He also shared a video on Twitter of him playing Simon Says on the playground with the kids.
"Simon says: Enjoy your summer break! It's pretty clear these kids will, thanks to the incredible staff members at St. Gabriel Day Camp in Vaughan. I appreciate you letting me jump in for a minute this morning," Trudeau captioned the post.
In the video, Trudeau leads a group of campers in a game of Simon Says, shifting back into camp counsellor mode as if no time has passed.
He even tricks a few of the kids after he does a string of "Simon says" and then tells them just "hands up," which a couple of little ones follow.
Trudeau was not only a counsellor back in the day but he was also a camper!
In a testimonial he gave for Taylor Statten Camps, which runs Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park, he said, "The Taylor Statten Camps had an immeasurable impact on my family and me."
"For my father, my brothers and I, being campers and counsellors at Ahmek taught us much about nature; about responsibility; and most importantly, about ourselves," Trudeau continued.
This isn't the first time in recent years that the PM's camp counsellor past has come up. In 2013, after his previous jobs were called into question by the Conservatives, he shared an article on Twitter written by Joanne Kates, the former director of Camp Arowhon in Algonquin Park.
"Putting Trudeau's work as a camp counsellor for a few summers at Camp Ahmek in Algonquin Park first on the list of jobs that render him unsuitable to be prime minister was not smart," Kates said at the time.