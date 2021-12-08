Trending Tags

Finland's Millennial PM Went Clubbing After A COVID Exposure & Now She's 'Very Sorry'

Sanna Marin reportedly danced all night until 4 a.m.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin is facing criticism for going clubbing in Helsinki, hours after finding out that one of her cabinet ministers had tested positive for COVID-19.

The 36-year-old PM spent her Saturday night like a typical 30-something, grabbing a beer and dancing with some friends at a club. But unlike most millennials, she's in charge of a country and people notice when she cuts loose.

The PM was told earlier in the day that her minister of foreign affairs had tested positive, the Helsinki Times reports. Health officials told her at first that she and other cabinet ministers didn't need to quarantine.

However, their advice changed later in the day, but Marin missed a text telling her to self-isolate because she left her work phone at home for her night out.

"I deliberately didn't bring my [government] phone for the night out, but I could be reached and can always be reached from the parliament's work phone I had with me," Marin told YLE.

"In hindsight, I should've realized that I should check the information a second time and make sure it really was that there won't be a quarantine or need to get tested."

As soon as she saw the text messages the following day on Sunday, she immediately got tested, which came back negative.
She even took a second test on Monday, which also came back negative.

In a Facebook post, Marin reiterated that she had followed guidance by officials and said: "I did not question the information I received because THL has given similar instruction to the citizens. If you have received two vaccines, those who were exposed are not scheduled for a test or quarantine."

She also apologized in the post, which read: "I'm really sorry that I didn't understand how to do this."

Critics have still judged the world's youngest prime minister for her decision not to isolate until she was in the clear with a negative test.

