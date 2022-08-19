Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

sanna marin

Finland PM Sanna Marin, 36, Just Took A Drug Test 'To Be Sure' After A 'Wild' Party Night

Critics think she had too much fun 🧐

Senior Global Editor
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin. Right: Marin, left, with two friends.

@sannamarin | Instagram, Leaked footage via visegrad24 | Twitter

How would you feel if your workplace demanded a drug test every time you had a fun Saturday night?

Sanna Marin, Finland's 36-year-old prime minister, says she just bowed to calls for her to take a drug test, after leaked video footage showed her having a blast with some friends at a recent party.

The video didn't show Marin drinking, snorting lines or holding a needle, but her opponents suggested that she was having a little too much fun during the event.

"I have taken a narcotics test today," Marin said at a press conference on Friday.

"I took the tests just to be sure," she added, per a translation of Finnish news site Helsingin Sanomat.

She also insisted that she has not taken any kind of drugs -- not even in her teenage years.

Videos leaked online this week show Marin and some Finnish celebs partying together.

"I danced, sang, and partied — perfectly legal things," Marin told the media on Thursday, per BBC News. She described it as a "wild" night, but insisted that no drugs were involved, Finnish broadcaster YLE reports.

On Friday, Marin assured reporters that she was prepared to respond to any crisis that might've come up during the party. She added that she agreed to the drug test in order to clear her name, YLE reports.

Marin is the world's youngest prime minister, and this isn't the first time she's been criticized for partying like a millennial woman.

She was forced to answer some tough questions last December after she was spotted clubbing following a COVID-19 exposure.

Marin says the results from her drug test will be available next week.

