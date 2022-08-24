Finland PM Sanna Marin's Friends Took A Topless Pic At Her House & She's Apologizing Again
"That kind of a picture should not have been taken."
Finland Prime Minister Sanna Marin apparently likes to party like a millennial, and opposition parties are absolutely grilling her for it.
The 36-year-old PM issued her second apology in as many weeks on Tuesday, after a photo surfaced online of two topless women kissing during a party at her official residence.
The photo — which does not include Marin — shows two women kissing while lifting up their shirts and covering their breasts with a "FINLAND" sign. Both women are apparently famous influencers in Finland.
"The picture is not appropriate," Marin told reporters on Tuesday, per The Independent. "I apologize for it."
\u201c#BREAKING: BACK AGAIN - Finland's PM Sanna Marin back in the limelight this time after two of her female friends were pictured TOPLESS and kissing in her official residence\u201d— Insider News (@Insider News) 1661277389
Marin explained that the photo was taken at the PM's residence in Helsinki in July, after she attended the Ruisrock music festival. She said she had a few friends over to spend the evening and go to the sauna that night.
"That kind of a picture should not have been taken but otherwise, nothing extraordinary happened at the get-together," she said.
Sabina Sarkka, one of the models in the photo, also apologized on Instagram for posting it.
"I published an inappropriate picture that should have been left out. I deeply regret and apologize for my behaviour," she wrote on Tuesday.
The other woman in the photo is poet Natalia Kallio, the Helsinki Times reports. Kallio recently boasted about getting Marin to wear one of her necklaces on TV.
Video has also surfaced of Marin and Sarkka dancing together at a party, and that's sparked a new round of Footloose-style "WTF" from her opponents, the Helsinki Times reports.
\u201cEcco un secondo video: la premier finlandese Sanna Marin in atteggiamento provocante mentre balla con l'amica influencer Sabina Sarkka!\u201d— Giank-deR \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9 (@Giank-deR \ud83c\uddee\ud83c\uddf9) 1661326269
It's the second time this month that Marin has been pressed to apologize for leaked footage from her social life.
Last week, she apologized for a leaked video that showed her dancing and singing karaoke with several Finnish celebrities. She denied using drugs at the event, and also agreed to take a drug test after opposition parties questioned her ability to lead.
That test came back negative.
Marin also had to apologize back in December after a video showed her out at a nightclub following a potential COVID-19 exposure.
The millennial is the world's youngest PM and has been in office since 2019.