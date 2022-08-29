Sign up for our newsletter and get a curated list of the top trending stories every day.

Canadian Politicians Are Speaking Out After Chrystia Freeland Was Verbally Assaulted In Alberta

Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, and Pierre Poilievre have all weighed in.

Trending Staff Writer
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. Right: NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh.

@chrystiafreeland | Instagram, @jagmeetsingh | Instagram

This article contains content that may be upsetting to some of our readers.

Many prominent Canadian politicians are coming out in support of Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland after she was recently verbally assaulted in Alberta.

On August 26, a video started going around social media of a man confronting and intimidating Alberta-born Freeland.

Once the man had caught Freeland's attention, he asked "What the f*ck are you doing in Alberta?"

"You f*cking traitor! You f*cking b*tch! Get the f*ck out of this province!" the man continued as Freeland walked into an elevator.

The interaction has sparked criticism from politicians and figures across the political spectrum, with many speaking out against the incident.

"The verbal assault of Deputy PM Freeland and her staff is alarming and wrong," said NDP leader Jagmeet Singh in a public statement.

He also pointed out that prominent women in Canada have been targeted by similar incidents.

"I want my daughter - and all women - to know they belong everywhere. I know Canadians do too."

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also publicly spoken out about the incident.

"Threats, violence, intimidation of any kind, are always unacceptable," said the prime minister.

"This kind of cowardly behaviour threatens and undermines our democracy," he continued. "As leaders, we need to call this out and take a united stand against it."

One of the top contenders for the Conservative party leadership, MP Pierre Poilievre, was asked about the incident and called it "absolutely unacceptable."

"Unfortunately this [abuse and harassment] is all too common and all too longstanding," he said. "We have to put an end to it and demand that everybody treats other Canadians with respect when debating political ideas."

Other members of the Liberal cabinet have also come out in response to the incident, with the Minister of Foreign Affairs Mélanie Joly saying that "No one should be harassed, threatened or intimidated."

"The threat [Chrystia Freeland] was subjected to is absolutely unacceptable & has no place in Canada."

Minister of National Defence Anita Anand said she was "appalled" by the incident and that "harassment like this can not be tolerated."

Freeland herself also spoke out about the incident on August 27, doubling down that she is "proud to be from Alberta."

"What happened yesterday was wrong. Nobody, anywhere, should have to put up with threats and intimidation," said the Deputy Prime Minister in a public statement.

"The Alberta I know is filled with kind and welcoming people… One unpleasant incident yesterday doesn't change that."

This isn't the first instance of intimidation against politicians in Canada. During the 2021 election, Justin Trudeau was pelted with gravel during a campaign stop in London, Ontario.

If you or anyone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, you can consult support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.

