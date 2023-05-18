This TikToker Revealed 5 Celebrity Hot-Spots In Calgary & You Might See Pedro Pascal At One
You never know who you'll run into!
In recent years, Calgary has become a hot ticket with so many TV shows and movies choosing the city for filming and there have been so many celebrity sightings.
A TikToker, Tanner Zipchen, shared some of the spots that celebrities have visited in the city including Pedro Pascal, Jon Hamm and Andrew Garfield and he even got tips on what they ordered too.
@tannerzipchen
Lots of #Calgary productions + hungry celebrities = your official #YYC CELEBRITY HOTSPOT TOUR! @tourismcalgary #TheLastofUs #YYCcalgary #yyctiktok #Alberta #FilmingLocation #CalgaryEats #Foodie #AndrewGarfieldHasANutAllergy
In the comments, people were shouting out Calgary's "underrated" food scene as well as other reported celeb sightings.
"Many celebrities also stop into Modern Steak. Just recently we had the Clerks cast, The Trailer Park Boys, and Gollum," one person said.
"Apparently Pedro also checked out Volio's on Eighth Ave. (base of the Ramada) when filming outside the Globe Cinema," another person added.
So if you're looking to head to some celeb-approved spots, these are some of the places in Calgary you should check out. Who knows who you might run into?
Aggüdo Coffee Roasters
Address: 338 10 St. N.W. #6, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: This Kensington coffee shop was frequently hit up by Don Draper himself, Hollywood actor Jon Hamm, while he was in town filming the new season of Fargo.
According to Zipchen, Hamm ordered a black dark roast coffee so next time you're in the area, you could treat yourself to the Jon Hamm special.
Beebop Donuts
Address: Unit One, 2015 Fourth St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: It seems like Andrew Garfield was keen to get his hands on some sweet treats while in Calgary filming Under The Banner Of Heaven. The Spiderman star hit up Beebop Donuts where he apparently favoured the "Snow and Mud" donut with marshmallow creme, crushed Oreos and chocolate sauce.
Model Milk
Address: 308 17 Ave. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you name a celebrity that's been to Calgary, they've probably eaten at Model Milk. The restaurant even got a shoutout on The Late Late Show With James Corden by Daisy Edgar-Jones and Pedro Pascal who both sang its praises.
Charcut
Address: 101 - 899 Centre St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: According to Zipchen, Charcut was a favourite for The Last Of Us actor Troy Baker. The restaurant serves up dishes like Bone Marrow au Gratin, fresh made pasta, steak and even pig's head mortadella.
Ten Foot Henry
Address: 1209 First St. S.W., Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Ten Foot Henry is a Calgary institution and according to Zipchen, the restaurant is also a favourite in the city for comedian Trevor Noah. With dishes like tomatoes with whipped feta and cauliflower with gochujang, we can see why Noah wanted to visit.