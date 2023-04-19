A Paramount+ TV Show Filmed In Alberta Is Casting Extras In Calgary Right Now
Filming will be taking place from May to September.
If you've ever dreamed of getting a behind-the-scenes look at how a huge TV show gets made, you could earn some extra cash this summer as an Alberta-filmed series is casting for extras.
Billy The Kid, the hit series on Paramount+, is looking to cast extras for its second season which will be filming around Calgary and Bragg Creek, according to a casting call posted by Keep Alberta Rolling.
The series, which stars Tom Blyth and Daniel Webber, is set to film in Alberta between May and September.
The casting call is pretty open toom with the series looking to cast men, women and children of all ethnicities, aged between five years old right up to 85 years old for paid positions.
It also noted that they especially are looking to cast "fit men" of military age between 18 and 50 and people from the Latino community of all ages.
Some extras will be needed continuously throughout the summer too.
The series is set in the 1870s so there are some requirements that need to be met in order to have your shot at getting cast. You can't have any neck or hand tattoos, visible piercings or eyelash extensions.
Hair also needs to be a natural colour with no extensions and nails also need to be natural.
Billy The Kid is not the only huge series filming in the province this year, with a new Netflix series from the creator of Sons Of Anarchy starring Game Of Thrones' Lena Headey set to start production in Alberta in June.