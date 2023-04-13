A 'The Last Of Us' Star Is Returning To Calgary This Summer To Perform Alongside Other Celebs
Ron Swanson is heading to Alberta!
Albertan fans of The Last Of Usmight have been devastated to learn that the series was moving its filming to B.C. for its second season, but luckily one cast member will be making a return to Calgary sooner than we'd thought.
Nick Offerman, of The Last Of Us and Parks & Recreation fame, is heading back to the city this August to headline The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival and hopefully, he'll have plenty of anecdotes about spending time in Alberta.
Obviously, Offerman is no stranger to Alberta having starred in one of The Last Of Us' most heartbreaking episodes as Bill. Most of the episode was filmed on an old housing estate in High River.
The Parks & Rec star is set to headline the festival on Friday, August 25, with comedians Sam Morril and Dan Soder also taking the stage.
There are even more huge names heading to the festival over the course of the weekend with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness headlining on August 26 and Andrew Schulz performing on August 27.
If you're looking to secure tickets, they go on sale on Friday, April 14 at 10 a.m. MT.
What beats taking in some stand-up comedy in the great outdoors?
The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival
Price: Tickets start from $49 per person
When: August 25 - 27, 2023
Address: Prince's Island Park, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: You could see huge names in comedy including Nick Offerman, Jonathan Van Ness and Andrew Schulz at this outdoor festival right in the heart of Calgary.