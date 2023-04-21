A Huge Caesar Festival Is Coming To Calgary Next Month & There'll Be Over 40 Different Drinks
Caesars are a Calgary staple after all!
Caesar lovers, listen up! A massive Caesar festival is returning to Calgary in May and it'll definitely be the most fun way to cure a hangover!
Calgary is well-known as the birthplace of the classic Canadian hangover cure and it seems only right to celebrate all things Caesar at the huge two-day festival taking place on Stampede Park on May 20 and 21.
The Caesar is widely regarded to have been invented by bartender, Walter Chell, at the Calgary Inn who created the drink based on the classic Italian dish Spaghetti Alle Vongole in 1969, but now it's a staple on bar menus across Canada.
At the festival, you'll be able to sample over 40 different Caesars from some of Calgary's biggest restaurants, bars and distilleries all under one roof.
There will no doubt be a ton of wild flavours and gourmet garnishes to check out.
The festival will have tons of food, local craft beer and even some Caesar merch to get your hands on over the course of the weekend.
So if you can't think of a better way to spend a weekend than sipping on several Caesars, you might want to snag a ticket.
YYCaesar Fest
Price: Tickets from $25 per person
When: Saturday, May 20 from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Address: The Big Four, Stampede Park, Calgary, AB
Why You Need To Go: Calgary Caesar fans are going to want to get their hands on tickets for this two-day festival. There'll be over 40 different varieties of Caesar to try.