Here's The Alberta Filming Locations You Can See In Episode 2 Of 'The Last Of Us'
Did you recognize these places? 👀
The second episode of HBO's long-awaited show The Last Of Us has just dropped, and there were even more familiar Alberta spots on screen.
While the first episode was largely filmed in Calgary, High River and Fort MacLeod, episode two saw even more spots in Edmonton completely transformed including the Alberta Legislature Building.
This episode followed the journey of Joel Miller (Pedro Pascal), Ellie Williams (Bella Ramsey) and Tess Servopoulos (Anna Torv) as they travelled through Boston which had been completely decimated by a fungal infection.
Here are some of the most recognizable Alberta spots you'll be able to see in the second episode.
If you haven't watched the episode yet, there may be spoilers ahead.
Pho Anh Vietnamese Noodle House
Pho Anh Huyen Noodle House in Calgary.
The second episode opens in Jakarta, Indonesia in 2003 just as the outbreak was starting. One scene takes place in a busy Indonesian restaurant where scientist Ibu Ratna is eating.
Pho Anh Huyen Noodle House in Calgary was used as the backdrop, according to Travel Alberta.
Interior shots of the Communicative Disease Building in Jakarta were also filmed at SAIT's Senator Burns Building in Calgary.
Fourth Ave. Flyover, Calgary
Calgary Fourth Ave. Flyover.
Throughout the episode, Joel, Ellie and Tess are making their way to the Massachusetts State House in Boston. In one scene, the trio is walking towards Boston's city centre with a skyline of high rises in the distance. The whole section was filmed on Calgary's Fourth Ave. Flyover.
Bella Ramsey, who stars as Ellie in the show, even shared a cute snap of the cast during filming.
First St. S.W., Calgary
First St. S.W., Calgary
The second episode of The Last Of Us is when the audience gets the first terrifying experience of seeing the Clickers for the first time in an action-packed scene set in the Bostonian Museum. The outside of the museum is filmed on Calgary's First St. S.W.
Downtown Edmonton
108 St. N.W., Edmonton
In the final leg of their journey in the second episode, Joel, Ellie and Tess are seen walking down a deserted street to reach the Massachusetts State House. This scene was actually filmed at 108 St. N.W. in Edmonton and the Alberta Legislature building can be seen in the distance.
The Alberta Legislature Building
The Alberta Legislature Building.
One of the main settings for the second episode is the state house and these scenes were all filmed at the Alberta Legislature Building in Edmonton. In the show, special effects are used to turn the huge domed roof gold like the real Massachusetts State House in Boston.
