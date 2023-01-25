'The Last Of Us' Star Gabriel Luna Said He's A 'Flames Fan For Life' After Being In Calgary
"They won my love!"
The cast of HBO's latest series The Last Of Us has given Alberta a lot of praise after filming the series all over the province. But one star has declared himself to be a huge Calgary Flames fan too.
Gabriel Luna, who stars as Tommy Miller in the hit HBO show alongside Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, was in Alberta for around five months for filming, and in that time, he developed a deep love for the Flames.
While he was staying in Calgary in 2021, he shared several snaps on Instagram from the Saddledome and photos where he's wearing a Flames jersey with his name on it. When he returned to Calgary to promote the show earlier this month, he attended yet another game.
In an interview with Postmedia, Luna talked about his affinity for the Flames, despite growing up in Texas and living in L.A.
“I don’t root for the Kings, I don’t root for the Dallas Stars,” he said.
“I didn’t have a hockey team until I came here and spent as much time as I did at the Saddledome. They won my love so I’m a Flames fan for life.”
As well as attending Flames games, Luna has shared a ton of photos what he from his time in Alberta, going fly-fishing in the Bow River, and exploring Banff and Lake Louise over the summer.
However, Luna previously told CTV News Calgary that when he came back to the province in the winter, he got called a "big baby" by crew members for his reaction to the cold weather.
Where in Alberta was The Last Of Us filmed?
Filming for the HBO series The Last Of Us took place all over the province including Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore, Fort MacLeod, Okotoks, Grande Prairie, High River and more.
Some of the most recognizable landmarks in the series include the Alberta Legislature Building and the Canmore Engine Bridge.
How can I watch The Last Of Us in Canada?
The Last Of Us began airing on January 15, 2023 on HBO and HBO Max in the U.S. Canadian viewers are able to catch up with the series on Crave.