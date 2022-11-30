4 HBO Max Shows You Probably Didn't Know Where Filmed In BC & Alberta
You can spot Western Canada in all these shows.
When it comes to filming movies and TV shows, Western Canada has become quite the hotspot over the last few years and a few huge HBO shows have used B.C. and Alberta as their backdrops.
The two provinces have been popping up on screen a lot and it looks like HBO has taken notice as quite a few shows from the huge network have started filming in B.C. and Alberta.
One of the shows filmed in Alberta is actually believed to be one of the biggest productions ever filmed in Canada.
These are some of the biggest HBO shows filmed in Western Canada.
The Last Of Us
While it hasn't aired yet, it's safe to say the hype about HBO's The Last Of Us is real. Based on the hit video game set in the post-apocalyptic U.S., filming for the epic series took place all over Alberta including Calgary, Edmonton, Canmore, Okotoks and more.
Stars Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey were spotted filming around the province.
Peacemaker
Peacemaker, the spin-off to DC's Suicide Squad, was filmed in Vancouver. The series stars pro-wrestler-turned-actor John Cena who's been spotted in the city.
The first season aired in January 2022, and a second season was ordered in February 2022 so fans will be seeing Vancouver on screen once again.
Game Of Thrones
As far as HBO shows, they don't really come bigger than Game Of Thrones. The hit fantasy series was filmed all over the world, including in Alberta.
While it's not known exactly where Alberta was featured, Maisie Williams – known for playing Arya Stark – was spotted in the province in 2017, according to CBC and a wolf from an Alberta company was used to play Jon Snow's direwolf Ghost.
Dead Boy Detectives
Another comic book spin-off, Dead Boy Detectives, is also set to be filmed in Vancouver. According to UBCP/ACTRA, filming for the season started in November 2022 and will be taking place until March 2023.
The series follows the ghosts of two boys that instead of heading to the afterlife, stay on earth to investigate supernatural crimes.