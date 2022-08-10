NewsTravelEat & DrinkThings To DoEntertainmentReal EstateMoneyPeopleSports🔎 Search

canada filming

'Predator' Prequel 'Prey' Was Filmed In Alberta & You Might Recognize These Spots

It was filmed near Calgary last year.

Calgary Staff Writer
A woman watching a bear in Prey. Right: People running through a field in the movie.

20th Century Studios | YouTube

If you'll never get sick of seeing Alberta on screen, you're in luck as the province is the backdrop for the brand-new movie in the Predator series and you might just be able to spot a few of the filming locations while watching.

The new movie in the franchise, Prey, just dropped on Hulu in the U.S. and Disney + in Canada and it's joining a long list of movies and TV shows filmed in the province.

Prey, which stars Amber Midthunder from Netflix's The Ice Road and American Horror Story's Dane DiLiegro, was filmed in Alberta last year.

The movie follows the story of a young woman called Naru (played by Midthunder) who sets out to prove herself when danger threatens her camp. But the prey she's hunting turns out to be a highly evolved alien predator.

Filming for Prey started in June 2021 in Stoney Nakoda Nation, just outside of Calgary and lasted for several months. Filming also took place at locations including Moose Mountain and along the Elbow River.

If you're watching the movie, these are the Alberta spots you should be looking out for:

Stoney Nakoda Nation

A lot of the movie was filmed in Stoney Nakoda Nation, just west of Calgary at the foot of the Rockies.

In production notes for the movie, director Dan Trachtenberg said the entire movie was filmed outdoors only using natural light and that it "just looked phenomenal."

"Shooting in Calgary not only gave us incredibly grand landscapes, but also a very special long-lasting golden hour. We could shoot a lot of the movie to feel like dawn or dusk, even its broad sunlight looks unlike any other place in the world," he said.

Moose Mountain

Parts of Prey were also filmed around Moose Mountain in the Canadian Rockies. Moose Mountain is pretty popular with hikers and it's had its fair share of screen time too appearing in Brokeback Mountain.

Elbow River

The Elbow River in Kananaskis is pretty stunning, but Trachtenberg said there were definitely challenges to filming in these outdoor locations for so long.

“It’s the first time that I ever had to ford a river to get to set. It was very physically challenging, but it brought us to places that aren’t often captured on camera," he explained.

