Andrew Garfield Has Been Spotted All Over Toronto This Week & Fans Are Freaking Out

He was at a Toronto Raptors game Monday night!

Toronto Staff Writer
Andrew Garfield. Right: Trevor White, Eleanor Matsuura and Andrew Garfield.

Raptors | Twitter, @mrtrevorwhite | Instagram

Andrew Garfield has been spotted all over Toronto the past few days, and fans are more than happy to have him in the 6ix.

The 39-year-old actor, best known forThe Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Social Network has been taking in some local theatre and showing love to the Raptors.

Garfield was spotted at Scotiabank Arena Monday night for a Toronto Raptors game, and the beloved Marvel star threw up a peace sign for the camera, according to a tweet from the Toronto Raptors.

Fans were quick to point Garfield out of the celeb photo reel, and one Twitter user responded to the tweet by writing, "Let’s go Spider-Man is a Raps Fan."

Over the weekend, Garfield supported his friend Trevor White, who's playing Harry Potter in Ed Mirvish Theatre's production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.

White posted a photo of him with Garfield and his wife, actress Eleanor Matsuura on Instagram with the caption, "What a special night with my bae, my bestie, and the whole Harry Potter cast. Truly magical."

Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement over having Garfield in Toronto.

"andrew garfield is in toronto less than an hour away from me and im supposed to function normally in school," tweeted a fan.

While others are hopeful, they'll run into the Spider-Man actor.

"objectively i know toronto is a huge city but why am i convinced i’ll eventually run into andrew garfield," a fan posted to Twitter

While another fan cut to the chase and succinctly wrote, "WTF ANDREW GARFIELD IS IN TORONTO?"

A Garfield fan account also posted a photo of the actor dated December 3 that was reportedly taken in Toronto, which shows the actor smiling and looking off to the side while wearing an oversized red beanie.

If you happen to be out and about in Toronto this week, you want to keep an eye out for Garfield because who knows where he could be spotted next.

    Brooke Houghton
    Brooke Houghton is a Staff Writer for Narcity Canada's Ontario Desk focused on celebrity news and is based in Toronto, Ontario.
