Andrew Garfield Has Been Spotted All Over Toronto This Week & Fans Are Freaking Out
He was at a Toronto Raptors game Monday night!
Andrew Garfield has been spotted all over Toronto the past few days, and fans are more than happy to have him in the 6ix.
The 39-year-old actor, best known forThe Amazing Spider-Man, Hacksaw Ridge, and The Social Network has been taking in some local theatre and showing love to the Raptors.
Garfield was spotted at Scotiabank Arena Monday night for a Toronto Raptors game, and the beloved Marvel star threw up a peace sign for the camera, according to a tweet from the Toronto Raptors.
Fans were quick to point Garfield out of the celeb photo reel, and one Twitter user responded to the tweet by writing, "Let’s go Spider-Man is a Raps Fan."
Over the weekend, Garfield supported his friend Trevor White, who's playing Harry Potter in Ed Mirvish Theatre's production of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
White posted a photo of him with Garfield and his wife, actress Eleanor Matsuura on Instagram with the caption, "What a special night with my bae, my bestie, and the whole Harry Potter cast. Truly magical."
Fans have taken to Twitter to share their excitement over having Garfield in Toronto.
\u201candrew garfield is in toronto less than an hour away from me and im supposed to function normally in school\u201d— liyamml (@liyamml) 1670334735
While others are hopeful, they'll run into the Spider-Man actor.
\u201cobjectively i know toronto is a huge city but why am i convinced i\u2019ll eventually run into andrew garfield\u201d— hilary \ud83c\udf3a (@hilary \ud83c\udf3a) 1670297772
While another fan cut to the chase and succinctly wrote, "WTF ANDREW GARFIELD IS IN TORONTO?"
A Garfield fan account also posted a photo of the actor dated December 3 that was reportedly taken in Toronto, which shows the actor smiling and looking off to the side while wearing an oversized red beanie.
\u201cAndrew Garfield in Toronto (3/12/2022) \ud83d\ude0d\ud83e\udd70\ud83e\udd75\ud83d\udc96\u201d— Andrew Garfield Fans (@Andrew Garfield Fans) 1670126219
If you happen to be out and about in Toronto this week, you want to keep an eye out for Garfield because who knows where he could be spotted next.