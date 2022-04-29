Actress Eleanor Matsuura Says A Canada Post Worker Screamed At Her & It Was 'Racial Abuse'
The Walking Dead actress was with her young daughter.
This article contains graphic content that might not be suitable for some readers.
The Walking Dead actress Eleanor Matsuura says a Canada Post driver "screamed racial abuse" towards her on Thursday while she was with her four-year-old daughter in Toronto.
Matsuura took to social media last night and called out Canada Post on her Instagram stories writing, "Hey @canadapostagram, I really didn't enjoy having a tirade of anti-Asian abuse hurled at me by one of your employees driving a Canadian Post van this evening …," according to reports from the Toronto Star.
"To be fair, I have only just moved to Toronto, but being told to 'go back to my own country' felt a little personal..." she wrote. "Also I’m confident it wasn't me that 'started COVID' and I haven't 'killed lots of people as a result' … just so you know."
In a follow-up Instagram story, viewed by Narcity, Matsuura revealed that she had been with her daughter at the time of the incident.
"Screaming racial abuse at people on the street is never okay, but I was also holding my 4 year old daughter at the time so you can imagine how unpleasant and confusing that was for her..." reads the post.
Matsuura later posted a screenshot of her DM's with Canada Post onto her story where they apologized for the incident and called the "language and experience" she described as "offensive and disturbing."
"We aren't sure if received our previous message but if you could contact us at socialmedia@canadapost.ca we will connect you to our security team. Our apologies again on this matter" reads the direct message.
Canada Post said that they replied to Matsuura's story. However, she denied receiving the message.
Canada post apologized if the message "didn't come through" and asked if it would be possible to connect her with their security team for additional details on the incident in the posted direct message chat.
A spokesperson for Canada Post told Narcity they reached out and were able to connect with her "earlier today."
"We offered our deepest apologies and we are grateful that she was able to share further information to help us in our investigation. We take this very seriously and our investigation is ongoing."
Narcity reached out to Matsuura for comment, but she did not respond in time for publication.
If you or anyone you know is facing harassment, intimidation or discrimination, you can consult support resources available across Canada. If you need immediate assistance please call 911 or go to your nearest hospital. Support is available.
This article’s right-hand cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.