A Small Town In Alberta Was Named As One Of The World's Top Places To Visit In February
It's a winter wonderland!
It's a new year and if you're looking to get a head-start on travel plans, a small town in Alberta was just named one of the best places to visit in February and it turns into a stunning winter wonderland in snowy season.
It's no secret that Banff is one of Alberta's most stunning spots, but recently it was ranked seventh on a list of the best places to visit in February by U.S. News, behind spots like Phuket, St. Lucia and Rome.
According to the ranking, Banff is one of the perfect places to visit due to its gorgeous mountain scenery and long ski season making it the perfect winter trip for people that love spending time outdoors.
If you head outside of the town, there are also plenty of opportunities for wildlife spotting too.
U.S. News also noted that ski resorts like Banff Sunshine Village, Mount Norquay and Lake Louise are all so close by if you're planning a weekend on the slopes.
If you're not a skier (or you just want to take a breather), you can also warm up at the Banff Upper Hot Springs.
Valentine's Day is just around the corner, and Banff would also make a pretty romantic trip with stunning winter hikes, mountain gondolas, cute stores and coffee shops as well as tons of hotels and delicious restaurants to visit.
As well as Banff, Alberta also has a ton of adorable towns that make the perfect winter trip and they honestly look like they could have been plucked straight out of a Hallmark movie.