This Canmore Restaurant Has Mountain Views From Every Seat & It's The Perfect Post-Hike Stop
The views are wild! ⛰️
Alberta has some incredible restaurants to try but if you're looking for a delicious bite to eat with the most incredible mountain views, this Alberta pub is the place to be.
From the team behind The Grizzly Paw – the famous Canmore brewing company – Tank310 serves up ice-cold craft beers, and delicious food. Plus, you'll be treated to incredible mountain views from every seat and it's the perfect place to end a busy day of hiking and exploring the Rockies.
The impressive restaurant is on the third floor of the brewery and has glass windows all the way around so you'll get panoramic views of Canmore's most iconic mountains including the Three Sisters, Ha Ling Peak and Mount Rundle.
There's even a patio for summer days where you can enjoy a beer in the sunshine and soak in those views.
If you've built up an appetite from all those hikes, the menu includes a selection of small bites, sandwiches and pizzas and each dish has a carefully selected beer to pair perfectly with whatever you choose.
As well as brewing their own craft beers, there's also a selection of Grizzly Paw sodas to enjoy.
So if you're planning a road trip to Canmore any time soon, be sure to add Tank310 to your list.
If you're on the hunt for a drool-worthy brunch in the Rockies, there are some restaurants in Banff and Canmore that are worth the visit or if you're just looking for the most amazing patios, Alberta has lots in store.
The Grizzly Paw Tank310
Price: 💸💸💸
Cuisine: Canadian
Address: 310 Old Canmore Road, Canmore, AB
Why You Need To Go: If you're searching for delicious food, excellent beer and the most amazing views, this is the place for you. You'll get mountain views from every seat as well as ice-cold beer.