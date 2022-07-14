This Festival Is On A Mountain In Banff & You Can Watch The Sunset From A Gondola
It's the ultimate patio. ☀️
This mountain gondola is running special sunset rides and once you reach the summit, you can watch Banff's spectacular sunsets in real-time from a patio on the peak.
The Banff Gondola takes you up 7,400 feet to the peak of Sulphur Mountain and from June 30 to September 5, 2022, you'll be able to find the Sunset Festival at the top.
You can ride up in the gondola from 5:30 p.m. until 9:30 p.m. as part of the festival and once you're at the top, there'll be live music from local artists and rhythmic dancers performing for the evening.
The festival will have craft beers and delicious donairs to enjoy on the peak patio, and you can gaze out over the incredible panoramic views of Banff while you're there.
From the peak of Sulphur Mountain, you'll get incredible views of mountain ranges, the Bow Valley and Banff town. There's also a boardwalk where you can walk across to Sanson's Peak for even more incredible views.
At the top of the mountain, you also find a discovery centre where you can learn more about the history of Banff National Park or head to the stunning Sky Bistro for the most scenic dinner imaginable.
You can have the thrills of the summit beer with no hikes involved at all.
Banff Gondola Sunset Festival
Price: Gondola admission starts from $46 per person.
When: From June 30 to September 5, 2022
Address: Mountain Avenue, Banff, AB
Why You Need To Go: You can grab patio beers at one of the most scenic locations around this summer. Enjoy some live music and delicious food while watching the sun set of Banff National Park.