things to do in banff

You Can Enjoy A Boozy Cruise On A Stunning Alberta Lake & It's The Perfect Summer Evening

Time to get boozy in Banff!

Calgary Staff Writer
The Lake Minnewanka cruise.

There's nothing better than taking to the water on Banff's incredible lakes in the summertime or soaking up the rays on a glorious patio. This boozy cruise is the best of both worlds — making it the ultimate summer activity!

Plus, you'll get to try some of the Bow Valley's best beers while sailing on emerald waters.

The 90-minute tour is both a boat trip and beer tasting all rolled into one and you'll be set sail on Lake Minnewanka, one of Banff's most stunning lakes — while sipping on delicious craft beer.

The evening cruise offers stunning views of the lake and the surrounding mountains. You will even see the Devil's Gap, a beautiful spot in the lake where the prairies meet the Rockies

If you're lucky, you might also spot some Banff wildlife on the lakeshore.

If watching the sunset over the gorgeous lake isn't enough, you'll also have the opportunity to try four craft beers that have been brewed right in the heart of the Bow Valley, where locally sourced grains and clean mountain water help make some of the most delicious beer around.

You'll also be served up a warm pretzel sourdough bun baked fresh by a local bakery to snack on during the trip.

As alcohol is served on board, you'll need to be over 18-years-old to secure your spot.

Beer Voyages begin at 5 p.m. every evening from May 21 until September 25.

If you'd prefer to stay hangover-free, you can also take all-ages cruises across the lake all day long.


Lake Minnewanka Beer Voyage Cruise

Price: Tickets start from $75 per person.

Address: Lake Minnewanka, Banff, AB.

