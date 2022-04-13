Here's What Is Open & Closed On Good Friday 2022 In Alberta
Get ready for the long weekend!
The long Easter weekend means some places will have different opening hours than usual.
As many Albertans get ready for the long weekend, here's everything that's going to be open and closed on Friday, April 15.
Grocery Stores
Safeway: Open regular hours.
Co-op, Calgary: Open regular hours.
Sobeys: Open regular hours.
FreshCo: Open regular hours.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Liquor Stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours.
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours.
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours.
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours.
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open 12 - 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open 12 - 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open 12 - 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.
Government Services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on regular Saturday schedules.
Things To Do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: All Calgary Recreation facilities will be closed, except for Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure Centre, which will be open from 11:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.