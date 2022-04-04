Parts Of Alberta Will Be Warmer Than The South Of France This Week, But It Won't Last Long
Here's when to get your shorts out. 👇
It's been a long, long winter, but Albertans can finally rejoice as warmer weather is right around the corner. The latest forecast is showing that parts of Alberta are going to be hotter than the south of France this week, so it's time to dig out your shorts and hit the patio.
According to The Weather Network, a powerful jet stream heading over the Pacific is creating high pressure in western Canada and it's the reason the province will finally be feeling like spring this week.
Temperatures could "soar into the low 20s across southern Alberta, with perhaps the opportunity to go a little warmer still," The Weather Network said.
Lethbridge is set to be the hottest spot in the province on Friday, reaching highs of 23 degrees — which means it will actually feel warmer than some cities in the south of France, like Marseilles and Nice where it's due to be 17 degrees and 22 degrees respectively on Friday.
Meanwhile, other southern Alberta cities will also be feeling the heat as Medicine Hat could see temperatures of 21 degrees and Calgary could reach 20 degrees just in time to ring in the weekend. But it will be a bit cooler for Edmonton, with a sunny 14 degrees.
However, southern Albertans shouldn't get too carried away. Those glorious high spring temperatures are sadly likely to disappear as quickly as they came, the Weather Network warned.
"Sorry, Alberta, your temperatures will seriously regress next week with the predictable chance of snow with such a chilly trough," it said.
In a drastic shift, Lethbridge is expected to only reach eight degrees on Saturday, so it's not quite time to pack away your parka just yet.
