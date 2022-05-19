Your Guide To What's Open & Closed On Victoria Day 2022 In Alberta
The May long weekend is finally here!
The May long weekend is fast approaching and whether you have a big weekend trip planned, or you're just chilling at home, having an extra day off is very welcome.
However, due to the long weekend, some malls, grocery stores and other public services might not be operating as usual.
Here's what opened and closed on Monday, May 23 so you can plan your weekend.
Grocery Stores
Safeway: Open regular hours.
Co-op: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Costco: Closed.
Sobeys: Open regular hours.
FreshCo: Open regular hours.
Real Canadian Superstore and No Frills: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Walmart: Open regular hours.
Save On Foods: Most locations will be open. Hours may vary at some locations so customers are recommended to check their local store website.
Liquor Stores
Ace Liquor: Open regular hours.
Co-op Wines Spirits and Beer: Open regular hours.
Liquor Depot: Open regular hours.
Sobeys Liquor: Open regular hours.
Malls
West Edmonton Mall: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Edmonton City Centre: Open noon to 5 p.m.
Kingsway Mall, Edmonton: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Mill Woods Town Centre, Edmonton: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CF Chinook Centre, Calgary: Open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
CF Market Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The Core Shopping Centre, Calgary: Open noon to 5 p.m.
CrossIron Mills: Open 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Southcentre Mall, Calgary: Open 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Government services
Canada Post: There will be no collection or delivery of mail.
Banks: Closed.
Calgary Transit: Buses, CTrains and On Demand will be operating on a Sunday level of service.
Edmonton Transit: Buses will run on regular Sunday schedules with no route 589 service.
Things to do
Calgary Zoo: Open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Calgary Recreation Services: All Calgary Recreation facilities will be closed, except for Southland Leisure Centre and Village Square Leisure Centre, which will be open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cineplex theatres: Open regular hours.