This Majestic Alberta Lake Has Crystal-Clear Water & A Soft Sandy Beach With Mountain Views
This might be the dreamiest swimming spot!
Alberta has no shortage of incredible blue lakes to cool off by this summer but one spot in particular is well worth a visit for its stunning sandy beach with spectacular views of the surrounding Rocky Mountains and lush forest.
Lake Annette really has it all from crystal clear glacial water to gorgeous mountain views and even a sandy beach along the lakeshore to relax on.
The lake is less than 15 minutes from the town of Jasper so it's the perfect spot to hang out and cool off after a long hike in Jasper National Park.
As a glacial lake, you'll want to prepare for the water to be a little bit chilly so if swimming isn't in the cards, Lake Annette is also a beautiful place to float on the water or take out a paddle board too.
One of the best things about Lake Annette is that it also has a long, sandy beach along the lakeshore where you can chill out, have a picnic and take in the breathtaking lake views.
If you're up for a light workout, Lake Annette is also home to an easy hiking trail which will give you incredible views around the 2.4-kilometre lakeshore.
Lake Annette
Address: Address: Lodge Rd., Jasper National Park, AB
Why You Need To Go: This gorgeous lake is nestled in among the trees and mountains in Jasper National Park. The sparkling turquoise water is the perfect place to take a dip or you can relax on the sandy lakeshore beach.
