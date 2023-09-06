7-Eleven Canada Is Holding A Wild One-Day Slurpee Sale & You Can Pay Any Amount You Want
Summer's not over yet! 🥤
Depending on where you are in Canada, the hot weather of summer is still not quite done and finding a way to cool down is on a lot of people's minds. And what's more cooling than a cold frosty pull from a 7-Eleven Slurpee?
To make things even more refreshing, 7-Eleven is doing a special sale day where you can walk in and name your price, all for a good cause.
According to 7-Eleven Canada, Slurpee Name Your Price Day is taking place on September 21 and the rules are as simple as they sound from the name.
All you need to do is walk into your local 7-Eleven store, grab a large Slurpee with whatever flavour combination you can think of and pay whatever you want for it.
The catch? Well, all proceeds from this campaign will be going to Food Banks Canada to help Canadian families who are struggling with food insecurity right now. You get a Slurpee and get to contribute to a good cause. That's a win-win in our books, and it might make you think twice before throwing a dime on the counter.
So, whether you're feeling like you want to over or underpay, you'll most definitely be helping out someone in need!
This isn't the first year this program has been going on, with last year's Slurpee Name Your Price Day generating $50,000, which translated to "more than 100,000 meals" according to 7-Eleven.
7-Eleven is also no stranger to similar stunts and celebrations. If you're a fan of Slurpees, you probably know all about 7-Eleven Day which takes place on July 11 every year where you can get a free small Slurpee.
You could waltz in and do that!
So, if you're not ready to commit to the Pumpkin Spice Latte just yet and are still milking the warm weather, stop by your local 7-Eleven on September 21 and name your price.