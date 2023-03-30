Tim Hortons Is Coming To Florida & Here Are Canadians' Go-To Orders For First-Timers
Step aside Dunkin' Donuts! 🍩☕
Canada's beloved fast food café has expanded to the U.S. and Florida is finally going to see what Tim Hortons is all about. The Consulate General of Canada in Miami posted to Facebook that they're coming to the Sunshine State.
The City of Hollywood's mayor Josh Levy reposted the social media upload and captioned it, "I know many people will be excited to hear that Tim Hortons is coming to S. Florida," with a Canadian flag emoji.
So, we asked Canadians what their go-to orders for first-timers would be, so you know exactly what to get when they finally open!
Iced capp and a sausage breakfast sandwich
A Tim Hortons iced capp is short for iced cappuccino, except it's taken to the next level — it's blended frozen. The beverage is made with their signature-based cream, and you can even have a "lighter" option with 2% milk.
The sausage breakfast sandwich includes a sausage patty, an egg omelet and processed cheese sandwiched together on an English muffin. You can also get it on a homestyle biscuit or a toasted bagel.
Regular coffee and chocolate donut
A regular brewed coffee with a single cream and a single sugar, complemented with a chocolate donut was the next recommendation.
The chocolate donut is just as it sounds, a delicious, round chocolate-topped pastry.
Double-double coffee and a chocolate dip
A double-double is a "Canadian classic," according to Tim's website. It includes brewed coffee with two shots of cream and two shots of sugar.
A chocolate dip is a donut dipped in chocolate fondant. Each baked good item is hand-dipped and glazed "with care."
French vanilla and a chocolate chip muffin
A French vanilla is a flavored hot brewed cup of joe.
The recommendation received was to pair it with a tasty chocolate chip muffin. The pastry is sprinkled with chocolate chips, and the establishment even has fruity flavors if you're not a fan of chocolate, including carrot with walnuts!
There is no word on when it will be open, but Floridians will be able to taste the popular chain's items in the near future.