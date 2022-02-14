Rapper Kodak Black & 3 Others Were Shot Outside Justin Bieber's Pre-Super Bowl Party In LA

We use cookies to personalize content and ads, to provide social media features and to analyze our traffic. We also share information about your use of our site with our social media, advertising and analytics partners who may combine it with other information that you’ve provided to them or that they’ve collected from your use of their services. Learn More
Things got out of hand and shots were fired at the restaurant, police said. Four men were hit and one of them was Kodak Black, NBC News reports.
Kodak Black was standing outside chatting with rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out and shots were fired, reported TMZ.
According to the police, ten shots were fired, and one of those bullets hit Kodak Black in the leg.
Soon after opening fire, the unidentified suspect fled the scene.
Black was hit in the leg and is expected to recover, his lawyer Bradford Cohen told NBC.
The other three victims were all in stable condition after being treated in hospital, the LAPD said.
Cohen says the incident was caught on video and that it was an "unprovoked attack."
Bieber's party was part of a "Homecoming Weekend" of celebrity events during around the Super Bowl, AP reports. Guests included Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.
Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, was also there for the event.
Police are investigating the case, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.
One of the biggest nights in American sports just took place and Canadian celebs showed up to cheer on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl.
While the Rams ultimately won the game with a score of 23-20, it looks like the winner wasn't an issue for Will Ferrell who attended the game in B.C. Lions gear and posed for pics with his buddy Ryan Reynolds.
"Will keeps asking me why there’s a fourth down," Reynolds captioned an Instagram post, which is a reference to the fact that American football has four downs while Canadian's only have three.
It's unclear why exactly Ferrell was dressed up in Lions gear, but given that Reynolds is from Vancouver, perhaps it's some sort of inside joke between the two!
Another famous Canadian face in the form of Shawn Mendes was also at the game on Sunday, February 13.
Former One Direction singer Niall Horan posted a shot of the two artists on his Insta story, which Mendes then shared on his.
While Horan made it clear he was backing the Rams, Mendes didn't share which team he was rooting for. Instead, he seemed to generally just be enjoying himself as he posted shots of the game and the people he was with to his 'gram.
"Lol I was gon get u ur money brother," Beckham commented on the post. "Cherish this forever."
That's not all either, as so many Canadian faces also showed up in Super Bowl ads. Eugene Levy, Catherine O'Hara, Jim Carrey and Seth Rogen all made brief appearances during the commercials. You love to see it!
This article’s cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.
Chevrolet brought the feels this year with a Super Bowl ad that pays tribute to The Sopranos and, more specifically, the HBO show's iconic opening scene.
Tony Soprano actor James Gandolfini died a few years ago, so his onscreen daughter Meadow (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) is the one driving into New Jersey in the ad. She rolls past a few well-known spots from the show before stopping to charge her electric truck.
The ad ends with Sigler embracing Robert Iler, the actor who played her brother Anthony Jr. in the show.
This rule applied for the third year in a row on Sunday, February 13 during Super Bowl LVI, when the Los Angeles Rams took on the Cincinnati Bengals.
It's a rule that divides opinion, as some football fans argue that U.S. ads are part of the Super Bowl experience. However, Bell argues that it would lose millions of dollars in revenue if it just ran the American commercials.
So, like it or not, they weren't shown on Canadian TV last night, which means you may have missed some of these extravagant adverts.
From Eugene Levy racing in expensive cars and General Motors' revival of Dr. Evil to Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd's natural AF bromance, here's a peek at just some of the highlights.
Nissan
If you love star-studded commercials, this one's for you!
Schitt's Creek icons Eugene Levy and Catherina O'Hara teamed up with Brie Larson, Danai Gurira and Dave Bautista in this action-packed ad for the 2023 Nissan Z and the all-electric 2023 Nissan Ariya.
The 60-second clip, titled Thrill Driver, is Levy's first Super Bowl ad, and it comes a year after his son's M&M's commercial during Super Bowl 2021.
Hellmann's
In this just-under-one-minute slot, Jerod Mayo and Pete Davidson teamed up to tackle food waste and encourage people to buy — well — Hellmann's Mayonnaise.
Even Davidson's mom makes an appearance!
BIC Lighters
This duo just keeps on delivering for BIC, and this 30-second ad was no different.
The unlikely combination of Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart proves that the BIC EZ Reach Lighter is good for all sorts of uses, including "candles, grills and so much more!"
Lay's
We can't get enough of the Canadian-American bromance between Seth Rogen and Paul Rudd.
This minute-long spot showed the duo reminiscing on some "golden memories" that involved their favourite Lay's potato chips, and it's just as hilarious as you'd expect.
General Motors
General Motors also wanted to share a slice of the nostalgia pie this Super Bowl weekend, and their commercial brought back villains from the Austin Powers movie franchise to do it.
His sidekicks Rob Lowe, Seth Green and Mindy Sterling also make an appearance in this clip for the company's new electric vehicles.
Verizon
Canadian icon Jim Carey reprised his role as The Cable Guy for a Verizon commercial, and it was everything you'd expect and so much more.
The oddball cable installer Chip Douglas made a comeback in the one-minute ad to promote Verizon's 5G network, and although Carey hasn't played the role in over 25 years, it's impressive how he slips right back into it.
Chevrolet
Yep, another mini-reboot! This 60-second ad from Chevrolet is titled New Generation, and it aired during the first quarter of the game with no previews or teasers beforehand.
It's an updated version of the intro sequence to The Sopranos, featuring some of the same shots and the theme song of the original, and it even stars onscreen siblings Jamie-Lynn Singler and Robert Iler.
The clip is advertising the 2024 Chevrolet Silverado EV, but it's easy to get distracted by the nostalgia instead.
Google
Google took a 60-second spot during the third quarter of the game to talk about how traditional cameras have often failed Black people and people of colour.
It goes on to advertise the new Google Pixel 6, which has Real Tone to better capture different skin tones with the camera.
In the background, you'll hear Lizzo's new unreleased song "If you love me."
Amazon
If you've ever wondered if your Amazon Alexa device is listening to you all the time or even reading your mind, this one's for you.
This one-minute slot stars real-life couple Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost as they navigate their super-smart Amazon device, while also encouraging you to buy one.
PepsiCo
Here's a classic Super Bowl commercial that hits all the right spots for fans of the game.
NFL legends, a genuinely affordable product on offer, Super Bowl references and relatable jokes. You love to see it.
Uber Eats
Although it received some mixed reactions, this 30-second Uber Eats slot definitely got people talking on Sunday evening.
Stars like Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Coolidge and Trevor Noah were called in to try out the company's latest product offerings, which it described as "don't eats."
It's a little ridiculous, but it's kinda funny and definitely memorable.
Many people will tune into the 2022 Super Bowl to watch the high-budget, star-studded commercials while others will tune in to see how their wagers panned out. After all, this year's Super Bowl is set to become the biggest legal gambling event in football history.
With single-game sports betting set to become legal in Ontario, there are plenty of new ways to place bets and potentially win big on game day.
Before the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, February 13 at 6:30 p.m. EST, football enthusiasts can sign up for BetWarrior to place their bet on who'll win. BetWarrior is offering a bonus to new users who want to add a little extra entertainment to their Superbowl Sunday.
New users will receive a free $10 bet that they can place on the game. It's a nice gesture for those who are new to the world of sports betting and are getting their feet wet for the first time. On top of this, BetWarrior is also offering to match deposits of up to $300.
For example, let's say you start off small and deposit $25. BetWarrior will add a bonus of $25 to your account, giving you $50 to bet with. If you deposit $300, that means you'll have $600 to bet with. Imagine the cash you'd end up with if you won!
The company encourages readers to review the terms and conditions before registering. Good luck and enjoy responsibly!
If you or someone you know is struggling with problem gambling, there are resources available across Canada. Help is available.