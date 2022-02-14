Sections

Popular Cities

Get Narcity on the Go

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play
justin bieber

Rapper Kodak Black & 3 Others Were Shot Outside Justin Bieber's Pre-Super Bowl Party In LA

There were so many famous people at the party.

Global Staff Writer
Rapper Kodak Black & 3 Others Were Shot Outside Justin Bieber's Pre-Super Bowl Party In LA
@kodakblack | Instagram, @justinbieber | Instagram

Justin Bieber's pre-Super Bowl party included some of the most famous people in the world — but that's not why it's making headlines.

Rapper Kodak Black and three others were shot outside the restaurant where Bieber was hosting his star-studded party early Saturday, the Associated Press reports.

The Canadian superstar was hosting several other celebrities at the Nice Guy restaurant in L.A. after his performance on Friday night.


Things got out of hand and shots were fired at the restaurant, police said. Four men were hit and one of them was Kodak Black, NBC News reports.

Kodak Black was standing outside chatting with rappers Gunna and Lil Baby when a fight broke out and shots were fired, reported TMZ.

According to the police, ten shots were fired, and one of those bullets hit Kodak Black in the leg.

Soon after opening fire, the unidentified suspect fled the scene.

Black was hit in the leg and is expected to recover, his lawyer Bradford Cohen told NBC.

The other three victims were all in stable condition after being treated in hospital, the LAPD said.

Cohen says the incident was caught on video and that it was an "unprovoked attack."

Bieber's party was part of a "Homecoming Weekend" of celebrity events during around the Super Bowl, AP reports. Guests included Kendall Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, Drake, Khloe Kardashian and the richest man in the world, Jeff Bezos.

Bieber's wife, Hailey Baldwin, was also there for the event.

Police are investigating the case, but no arrests had been made as of Monday afternoon.

From Your Site Articles
Top 10 Reading Today
Narcity Surveys 📋

Comments 💬

Our comment section is a place to promote self-expression, freedom of speech and positivity. We encourage discussion and debate, but our pages must remain a safe space where everyone feels comfortable and the environment is respectful.

In order to make this possible, we monitor comments to keep spam, hate speech, violence, and vulgarity off our pages. Comments are moderated according to our Community Guidelines.

Please note that Narcity Media does not endorse the opinions expressed in the comment section of an article. Narcity Media has the right to remove comments, ban or suspend any user without notice, or close a story’s comment section at any time.

First and last names will appear with each comment and the use of pseudonyms is prohibited. By commenting, you acknowledge that Narcity Media has the right to use & distribute your content across our properties.

ryan reynolds

So Many Canadian Celebs Attended The Super Bowl & Here's What They Got Up To (PHOTOS)

Let's go sports!

@vancityreynolds | Instagram, @champagnepapi | Instagram

One of the biggest nights in American sports just took place and Canadian celebs showed up to cheer on the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals for the 2022 Super Bowl.

While the Rams ultimately won the game with a score of 23-20, it looks like the winner wasn't an issue for Will Ferrell who attended the game in B.C. Lions gear and posed for pics with his buddy Ryan Reynolds.

Keep ReadingShow less

These Nostalgic Super Bowl 2022 Ads Brought Back Dr. Evil & Even Revived 'The Sopranos' (VIDEOS)

These commercials give us so many feelings. 🥲

Verizon | YouTube, Chevrolet | YouTube, General Motors | YouTube

The 2022 Super Bowl turned into a nostalgia fest for millennials on Sunday thanks to a bunch of commercials that revived old characters and shows from our childhood.

From a Sopranos reunion to the return of Mike Myers' Dr. Evil and Jim Carrey's The Cable Guy, this year's Super Bowl ads were packed with feels for anyone who grew up in the '90s and early 2000s.

Keep ReadingShow less

11 Of The Best Super Bowl 2022 Commercials That Canadians May Have Missed (VIDEOS)

American ads did not run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts.

Nissan USA | YouTube,Lay's | YouTube

If you missed some of the best Super Bowl commercials on Sunday night, don't worry, we've got you covered!

Since 2019, American ads have not been permitted to run during Canadian Super Bowl broadcasts.

Keep ReadingShow less

Sports Betting Is Coming To Canada & One Company Will Match Your Super Bowl Bets Up To $300​

Why not put a few bucks down & enjoy the rollercoaster of emotions that is sports betting?

Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime, Alexey Stiop | Dreamstime

Narcity may receive a small commission if you purchase something we recommend in this article, selected by the Commerce team. Stock and prices are confirmed at the time of publishing, but they can change at any time.

Many people will tune into the 2022 Super Bowl to watch the high-budget, star-studded commercials while others will tune in to see how their wagers panned out. After all, this year's Super Bowl is set to become the biggest legal gambling event in football history.

Keep ReadingShow less