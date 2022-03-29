An Ontario Tim Hortons Drive-Thru Now Has An Automated Conveyor Belt & It Feels Like 2052
A machine will hand you your order.
The future is now, and in an Ontario town where you can get your Tim HortonsDouble Double from an automated conveyor belt.
Tim Hortons told Narcity they are testing out a conveyor belt in their drive-thru at a Tecumseh location, just outside of Windsor, where customers can pick up their mobile and onsite orders from a machine.
A video posted to Tim Hortons' Twitter account shows the "conveyor double drive-thru" in action.
We’re testing something new at a handful of Tims restaurants! These automated drive-thru pickup points use a conveyor system for both on-site and mobile orders. pic.twitter.com/0VlJaJC3dG
— Tim Hortons (@TimHortons) March 28, 2022
Customers can order as usual, but instead of driving up to the window to grab your order, it will come out of a conveyor belt and pop up right in front of you.
A Tim Hortons spokesperson says, "the conveyor double drive-thru format allows team members to send a guest's order over the first drive-thru lane so two lanes of guests can be placing orders in the drive-thru."
Tim Hortons' Tecumseh location is the first to try this new technology, but it's not the only experiment Timmies is running in Ontario.
The coffee chain's 419 Bloor St. E. location in Toronto is testing "a mobile and delivery order walk-up window," which is basically a drive-thru for people without cars.
Walk-up window at Toronto Tim Hortons.Tim Hortons
The walk-up window will allow city-goers to pick up their mobile and delivery orders without going into the store or dealing with long indoor lines, according to Tim Hortons.
Tim Hortons told Narcity they are even thinking about taking their inventions one step further and opening a "double-drive thru lane" with one lane dedicated to mobile and curbside pickup orders in the future.