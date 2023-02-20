A Newcomer To Canada Shared How His Life Has Changed Since Experiencing Winter & LOL (VIDEO)
He has some valid points. ❄️
Experiencing a Canadian winter for the first time is bad enough — but imagine having to go through it in Saskatchewan?
For TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov), a Ukrainian refugee currently living in the Prairie province, it seems this winter has been a bit of a rough go, and he recently shared some of his findings on the social media platform.
"How my life changed with the beginning of the first winter in Canada," said the audio on his TikTok as he fought his way through some blustery conditions, complete with snowflakes stuck to his eyebrows and lashes.
For his first point, Andrian noted that "it takes more than an hour to get dressed," which might be a bit of an exaggeration, but it is true that layering up is important.
Next up, he noted that "going outside is like an adventure," which is also true as you never really know what the weather has in store.
As for his last two points, Andrian said that he "started eating a lot" and "started watching hockey" — both highly relatable!
@makhnachov
What is the weather like where you are ? Where u from? #canada_life🇨🇦 #newcomer #sasckatchewan #toronto
Given that Andrian had previously said "he's not ready to live like this" and that he thought he would "surely die" after experiencing his first brush with winter a few months ago, it seems he's doing a little bit better — or at least he's a little more prepared to deal with the cold and snow.
Over in the comments, people had some words of advice and support for the teen.
"Sorry to tell you this but as far as Canadian winters go this one was very easy," someone wrote.
"Once you get more accumulated to the weather you won’t need so many layers," another suggested.
Don't worry, Andrian, spring is just around the corner!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.