A Newcomer Shared What He Finds Strange About Canada & His Confusion Is Totally Fair (VIDEO)
There's no doubt that coming to a new country comes with hardships, but sometimes it's the little things that can be the most puzzling.
For TikToker Andrian Makhnachov (@makhnachov) who is from Ukraine but currently lives in Saskatchewan, the struggle around the names of two Canadian coins threw him off.In a video, he describes loonies and toonies as something that is "very strange to me about Canada," and when you think about it, he has a point.
"You can say it's not strange, it's just a toonie, but no, and here's why," Andrian said before showing a picture of a loonie.
"You see a loonie, it's $1 dollar," he explained. "And it's loonie because this duck, it's a loonie, it's the name of [the] duck."
Then he showed a picture of a toonie, explaining, "That's why I thought it's supposed to be broonie or beroonie," which is apparently how he thinks the word bear should be put into the word.
"So I still can't understand why it's toonie, not broonie," he said in conclusion.
Over in the comments, people explained the name loonie and toonie to Andrian.
"Because it rhymes with Loonie but it's worth 2 dollars, so it's TWOnie," one person wrote. "Also, that bird is not a duck... it's a LOON!"
"I like broonie," said another of Andrian's word choice for the $2 coin.
"2 dollars so toonie heheh but I get your point," one person noted.
On his popular TikTok account, Andrian shares all the experiences she gets up to in his new come, which recently included him trying a Casear for the first time, as well as asking for tips on how to deal with all things Canada, such as how to survive winter.
Who knows — maybe "broonie" will catch on!
