A TikToker Brutally Rated Each Province's Flag & Sorry About It, Manitoba & Ontario (VIDEO)
"Newfoundland is a solid fourth, simply because it doesn't suck as much as all the other ones."
The Canadian flag is undoubtedly iconic, but when it comes to the individual flags for each province and territory, well... one TikToker has some interesting thoughts and feelings about them.
Over on the platform, content creator @kopke613 recently ranked all 13 flags and had some decidedly colourful commentary to offer.
Ontario and Manitoba tied for the last-place spot, with the creator noting how similar they are.
"This what happens when you copy your homework off the kid who's had seven f*cking concussions," said kopke613.
Next up on the list is Canada's westernmost province.
"Eleventh place we got B.C.," he said. "I don't know what's supposed to be going on here but it's way too much, bud."
Alberta, P.E.I and Northwest Territories came in next on his ranking, with the latter's flag looking like something the TikToker "would draw in my grade three math notebook."
As for the seventh place, the dubious honour went to Saskatchewan.
"Saskatchewan's flag might actually be the only thing in Canada worse than living in Saskatchewan," he explained. "I just rated them this high 'cause I felt bad for them."
Ouch!
While kopke613 noted that the cat on New Brunswicks's flag looks a little odd, he did like the boat, which earned it sixth place.
"Yukon is fifth. Not even a question. Look at the little good dog up there," he said, pointing to the creature sitting atop the province's crest.
One of the Atlantic provinces got a bit of a backhanded compliment.
"Newfoundland is a solid fourth, simply because it doesn't suck as much as all the other ones," he shared.
As for the top three, Nunavut took the bronze.
"Nunavut is in third place," kopke613 said. "Solid flag all around and you can't f*ck with an original Canadian culture."
Quebec took second place, but coming in at first place was good old Nova Scotia.
"Number one is Nova Scotia. If you disagree, that's okay," kopke613 said. "That's your opinion. And you're wrong."
Well, there you have it!
This article's cover image was used for illustrative purposes only.