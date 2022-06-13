A Ukrainian Refugee Shared His Confusion About The Word 'Eh' & Even Google Failed Him (VIDEO)
"Like you ask a question and then you like, 'eh?'"
Moving to a new country can come with new surprises and this Ukrainian man shares many of his findings about Canada on TikTok.
The TikTok account @newcanadians is run by Semion, who describes himself as a "Ukrainian refugee exploring Canada life," and in one of his latest posts, he can't stop laughing about the classic Canuck word "eh."
"Alright, guys, you need to teach me how to use this 'eh,'" he said with a laugh before spelling it out. "I tried to Google it, honestly, but I couldn't find how to properly use 'eh.'"
"Should I use it by the end of the sentence?" he asked. "Or is there ways you use it inside the sentence?"
He then says he needs proper education on the word before saying it a few times with various inflections.
"Like questioning, right? Like you ask a question and then you like, 'eh?'"
He repeated the word a few more times before breaking into laughter.
@newcanadians
What is EH and how do I say it right? I know you can help me, eh?! #canada_life🇨🇦 #refugees #Ukraine #Canada #eh
As for moving here, it appears Semion only knew the basics about the country before arriving.
"I knew a couple of things, very little," he shared. "I knew that you guys are obsessed with hockey. It's pretty cold throughout the year."
He also learned a few things about the country from a bit of an unexpected source.
"A long time ago South Park gave me a lot of information about Canada," he said. "It's interesting, was it hilarious for you as well? Or just for for whole world?"
He says he also knew that Canadians are "obviously" very good at winter Olympic sports.
"AndalsoIknewthatyouarethemostpolitepeopleonearth," he said.
"IknewthatandIknowthatnowfrommyownexperience."
That's one stereotype we're proud of!