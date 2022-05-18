A Ukrainian Refugee Has Shared What He's Learned About Hockey Since Living In Canada & Ouch
Look away, Leafs fans!
It's always interesting to hear what newcomers to Canada think about the country, and one TikTok user is pretty spot-on with his observations.
The social media account @newcanadians is run by a man named Semion whose profile says, "I guess you can call us Ukrainian refugees. Now in Canada."
He's previously posted about his takes on Tim Hortons and bagged milk, and now he's coming for something else that's near and dear to the heart of many Canucks: hockey.
"So, apparently Canada loves hockey," Semion said. "And it's playoffs time right now. And I know nothing about hockey, like at all."
"All I know is that you should cheer for anyone except Leafs, right?"
Semion's sick burn seemed to strike a chord, with many in the comments advising he instead root for the Edmonton Oilers or Calgary Flames.
@newcanadians
At least it’s what I was told… #canada_life🇨🇦 #Canada #refugees #ukraine #nhl #torontoleafs
Semion also recently shared how much he loves Canada Dry.
"Oh my god, this is so tasty," he said while holding a can of the drink with Justin Bieber's "Yummy" playing as audio.
"Should I say 'soda'? Or I've heard people say 'pop'? I would say it's a can of gas drink."
People in the comments let him know that most Canadians use the word "pop" with some letting him know that Canada Dry specifically can also be called "Canada's Champagne."
Next up, Semion shared his confusion over leather sofas.
"I am not kidding, but you will never see something like this in Ukrainian home," he explained.
"I believe it's cold to sit on in winter, and you definitely sweating here on summer," he said while pointing at his bare flesh touching the couch.
"It's also really slippy," he said as he slid down the seat. "I mean it's not cozy at all."
"I'm not complaining," he continued. "You keep saying I'm complaining about stuff, it's just weird to me as a Ukrainian."
Fair enough!